STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, January 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Dance Team: All-conference teams announced

The Brainerd Warriors received postseason accolades.

Brainerd Warriors
Brainerd's Maddy Avery, left, Semme Hiltner, Cassidy Rardin, Bailey Clausen, Beatrice Hartwig, Camryn Anderson and Avery Horn celebrate after earning postseason honors from the Central Lakes Conference for kick Friday, Jan. 13, at Sauk Rapids.
Contributed photo
By Dispatch staff report
January 18, 2023 06:27 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

SAUK RAPIDS — Five Brainerd Warriors earned All-Central Lakes Conference honors following the final round of the conference dance season Friday, Jan. 13.

Maddy Avery, Semme Hiltner, Cassidy Rardin, Bailey Clausen and Beatrice Hartwig were all-conference selections for kick. Camryn Anderson and Avery Horn earned honorable mention honors.

For jazz, Hiltner, Clausen and Avery landed spots on the all-conference team. Eva Clough and Horn were honorable mentions.

Brainerd's jazz team award winners
Brainerd's Semme Hiltner, left, Bailey Clausen, Maddy Avery, Eva Clough and Avery Horn pose together after earning All-Central Lakes Conference and honorable mention honors for jazz Friday, Jan. 13, at Sauk Rapids High School.
Contributed photo

Related Topics: LOCAL SPORTSBRAINERD WARRIORSDANCE TEAM
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Little Falls Flyers Logo.jpg
Prep
Area Gymnastics: Hagen wins all-around, Flyers fall to Alexandria
The Little Falls Flyers hosts Alexandria Tuesday, Jan. 17
January 18, 2023 01:36 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
brainerd-sports-boosters.jpg
Prep
Athletics: Booster meeting set for noon
The Brainerd Sports Boosters meet most Thursdays during the school year.
January 18, 2023 07:27 AM
Brainerd's Brenna Deason compete on beam against Sauk Rapids on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Brainerd.
Prep
Gymnastics: Beaming to the top, Warriors hold strong beam team
Brainerd gymnastics beam team is one of the strongest in the Central Lakes Conference and in Section 8-2A
January 18, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
Mason Kuepers swimmer
Prep
Warriors Athlete of Week: Kuepers keeps getting faster for Warriors
Mason Kuepers won two individual events and helped two Warrior relays to first in the Section 8-2A True Team meet.
January 18, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop