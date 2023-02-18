Dance Team: Brainerd, C-I both make finals and finish 5th

MINNEAPOLIS — Gabrielle Kubesh never performed the Brainerd jazz routine in front of a crowd until the Class 3A state meet Friday, Feb. 17.

Kubesch filled in for an injured teammate and helped Brainerd place fifth ahead of conference and section opponent Sartell at Target Center.

“She nailed it,” Brainerd head coach Cindy Clough said. “She did great. Then tomorrow (for state kick) we have two kids going into swing spots and they’re working hard.”

Brainerd made the finals as the sixth and last team, but in the finals moved up one spot to fifth.

Brainerd's jazz dancers leap into the air Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 during the Class 3A State Jazz Competition at Target Center in Minneapolis. Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!

Brainerd received 25 rank points and secured 690 points out of 800. The top categories were a 73 in visual effectiveness and a 72 in routine effectiveness. Brainerd also received 70s in technique of leaps and jumps, creativity and difficulty of skills

“I thought we looked pretty fabulous,” Clough said. “I’m really pleased we moved up a spot. Everybody was so great. I was glad to see us move up because we had done so much with our choreography. In prelims, there are 12 teams that they’re watching and I just felt like your scores are all over the place. It’s nice with just six teams.”

Of the 160 possible points for choreography, Brainerd scored 143.

“We probably had the most fun we’ve ever had,” Clough said. “There’s this place called the gathering room, but our kids just got crazy before they went out. They just went out and had fun. We knew we were in last place, or sixth, we were happy to be there. We knew we could either stay there or go up so there wasn’t that pressure.

“There was more pressure in the afternoon to make finals than tonight.”

Semme Hiltner and Baily Clausen made the Class 3A All-Tournament team.

All four of the Section 4-3A teams advanced to the jazz finals with Maple Grove winning the state title. Maple Grove scored 756 points and five rank points.

Brainerd's jazz team performs during the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis. Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!

“They had a great year,” Clough said. “They had a very unusual dance. They danced to Johnny Cash’s “I wear a crown of thrones.” So it’s very different. It was kind of a risk and it worked.”

Class 1A

Goal accomplished for Crosby-Ironton.

C-I’s six-person jazz team advanced to the finals of the Class 1A state jazz competition Friday, Feb. 17, and finished with a fifth-place score of 498 points.

Crosby-Ironton celebrates after they learned they made the finals of the Class 1A State Jazz meet Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis. Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!

St. Cloud Cathedral defended its state title with a 573 first-place score. Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd placed second and Yellow Medicine East finished third.

“We just talked about this was going to be the very final time they perform this dance,” C-I head coach Rachel Norwood said. “We just wanted them to have a good feeling walking off of the floor because they gave it their all and to have fun because they earned this last performance.”

C-I, who was in fifth with 496 points following the preliminary round, racked up the most points from difficulty of skills and routine effectiveness. Both scores were 54s. The team also grabbed 51s for both choreography categories, which are creativity and visual effectiveness.

“They had their best performance of the season today,” Norwood said. “They completely peaked. They were strong and confident. They went out there and they didn’t look nervous. They really nailed the timing of their turn sets.”

Zumbrota-Mazeppa placed fourth and Cannon Falls finished sixth among the six finalists.

“This gives us confidence for tomorrow,” Norwood said. “It makes me happy knowing six of our nine kick dancers have performed on that floor at least twice now. They’ve gotten to experience what it’s like to be on the state floor. They are very excited for tomorrow. They keep talking about how it was right now.”

Making the Class 1A All-Tournament team were Cami Armbrust and Brenna Nelson.

Class 3A results

Jazz: 1-Maple Grove 756 points, 5 rank points, 2-Wayzata 747 points, 10 rank points, 3-Eastview 734 points, 14 rank points, 4-Edina 711 points, 20 rank points, 5-Brainerd 690 points, 25 rank points, 6-Sartel 686 points, 28 rank points

Class 1A results

Jazz: 1-St. Cloud Cathedral 573 points, 6 rank points, 2-Lac qui Parle Valley-Dawson Boyd 561 points, 9 rank points, 3-Yellow Medicine East 551 points, 13 rank points, 4-Zumbrota-Mazeppa 538 points, 17 rank points, 5-Crosby-Ironton 498 points, 27 rank points, 6-Cannon Falls 491 points, 27 rank points

