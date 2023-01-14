Dance Team: Brainerd dances to a 2nd-place conference finish

SAUK RAPIDS — It was a runner-up kind of night for the Brainerd Warriors in the Central Lakes Conference finals Friday, Jan. 13.

Brainerd finished second to Sartell in jazz with 593 total points and six rank points to the Sabres' 597 total points and five rank points.

“Jazz, we had higher scores than we did in kick,” Brainerd head coach Cindy Clough said. “We were happy with how we did in jazz. It was close between us and Sartell.”

In kick, Brainerd again placed second to Sartell. Brainerd scored 578 points and eight rank points. Sartell posted 598 points and four rank points.

“I’ll be honest, we’re a little frustrated where we landed because we thought we were possibly going to win kick,” Clough said. “A lot of scores we had last weekend in the cities didn’t seem to transfer over to tonight. Different judges. We actually felt like we had our best performance of the year in kick.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Brainerd won the jazz title in the first round of the CLC giving them a co-title in that division and finished second overall in the CLC standings for kick.

Team results

Jazz: 1-Sartell (597 points, 5 rank points), 2-Brainerd (593 points, 6 rank points), 3-Sauk Rapids (516 points, 12 rank points), 4-St. Cloud (481 points, 16 rank points), 5-Rocori (454 points, 20 rank points), 6-Alexandria (390 points,24 points), 7-Willmar (333 points,28 rank points)

Kick: 1-Sartell (598 points, 4 rank points), 2-Brainerd (578 points, 8 rank points), 3-Sauk Rapids (484 points, 12 rank points), 4-St. Cloud (460 points, 16 points), 5-Rocori (445 points, 20 rank points), 6-Alexandria (389 points, 24 rank points), 7-Willmar (361 points, 28 rank points)