99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, January 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Dance Team: Brainerd dances to a 2nd-place conference finish

The Brainerd Warriors competed in the CLC Championship Friday, Jan. 13.

Brainerd Warriors
Brainerd Warriors
By Dispatch staff report
January 13, 2023 10:18 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

SAUK RAPIDS — It was a runner-up kind of night for the Brainerd Warriors in the Central Lakes Conference finals Friday, Jan. 13.

Brainerd finished second to Sartell in jazz with 593 total points and six rank points to the Sabres' 597 total points and five rank points.

“Jazz, we had higher scores than we did in kick,” Brainerd head coach Cindy Clough said. “We were happy with how we did in jazz. It was close between us and Sartell.”

In kick, Brainerd again placed second to Sartell. Brainerd scored 578 points and eight rank points. Sartell posted 598 points and four rank points.

“I’ll be honest, we’re a little frustrated where we landed because we thought we were possibly going to win kick,” Clough said. “A lot of scores we had last weekend in the cities didn’t seem to transfer over to tonight. Different judges. We actually felt like we had our best performance of the year in kick.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Brainerd won the jazz title in the first round of the CLC giving them a co-title in that division and finished second overall in the CLC standings for kick.

Team results

Jazz: 1-Sartell (597 points, 5 rank points), 2-Brainerd (593 points, 6 rank points), 3-Sauk Rapids (516 points, 12 rank points), 4-St. Cloud (481 points, 16 rank points), 5-Rocori (454 points, 20 rank points), 6-Alexandria (390 points,24 points), 7-Willmar (333 points,28 rank points)

Kick: 1-Sartell (598 points, 4 rank points), 2-Brainerd (578 points, 8 rank points), 3-Sauk Rapids (484 points, 12 rank points), 4-St. Cloud (460 points, 16 points), 5-Rocori (445 points, 20 rank points), 6-Alexandria (389 points, 24 rank points), 7-Willmar (361 points, 28 rank points)

Next: Brainerd at Wayzata Saturday, Jan. 21.

Related Topics: LOCAL SPORTSBRAINERD WARRIORSDANCE TEAM
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Isabel Larson
Prep
Female Area Athlete of the Week: Larson a true floor general for Patriots
Pequot Lakes junior earns area athlete of the week
January 14, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
Connor Davis
Prep
Male Area Athlete of the Week: Davis showing patience as a senior for WDC
Wadena-Deer Creek senior earns area athlete of the week
January 14, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
Tori_Oehrlein.jpg
Prep
Area Girls Basketball: Oehrlein close to quadruple-double in Rangers win
Nine area girls basketball teams were in action Friday, Jan. 13.
January 13, 2023 10:29 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Trey Ogren
Prep
Area Boys Basketball: Ogren reaches 1,000 in big win
Seven boys basketball teams were in action Friday, Jan. 13.
January 13, 2023 10:25 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report