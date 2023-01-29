STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Sunday, January 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Dance Team: Brainerd enters postseason with 2 victories

The Brainerd Warriors competed in the Blaine Invite Saturday, Jan. 28.

Brainerd Warriors
Brainerd Warriors
By Dispatch staff report
January 29, 2023 04:36 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BLAINE — There was no question who the best team was Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Blaine Invite.

The Brainerd Warriors swept the kick and jazz competitions with matching 3-rank point wins and second place wasn’t very close.

Brainerd won the jazz competition with 400 total points compared to 356 for runner-up Blaine.

Brainerd scored a 43 in difficulty of skills and 42s out of 50 on visual effectiveness and routine effectiveness.

“What we’ll really be working on is turn technique,” Brainerd head coach Cindy Clough said. “We didn’t have our best turn day as the floor is really close to the audience and it was very slippery. We had a couple of slips and junior varsity had a fall. It was a harder floor to perform on, but it was still a good day.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’ll continue to work on turn technique. Our lowest score was degree of accuracy and that would be sameness of the dancers. Everyone being exactly the same.”

Brainerd revamped its kick routine and the work paid off as it scored 430 total points to win the competition by 50 points over second-place Centennial. Out of 50 possible points, Brainerd scored 46s on visual and routine effectiveness. Brainerd also received 45s in creativity and difficulty of formation and transitions.

“We’re really happy that our creativity went up quite a bit,” Clough said. “Visual effectiveness we went up to a 46 and difficult of kick we got a 43 so those are all high. Where we’ll continue to keep working is technique of kick, height of kick and I think one of our lowest scores was placement and control. Both of those areas we’re going to really have to work on this week.”

Both creativity and visual effectiveness fall under the choreography umbrella, which is where Brainerd focused much of its changes to the routine.

Both Brainerd junior varsity teams also placed first giving the program a boost prior to the Section 4-3A meet Saturday.

“I think this boosted our kids,” Clough said. “I think it validated all the changes we made and hard work we put in. It shows their hard work wasn’t in vain. I think they’re excited going into sections.”

Team results

Jazz: 1-Brainerd (400 points, 3 rank points), 2-Blaine (356 points, 6 rank points), 3-Centennial 353 points, 10 rank points), 4-Duluth East (338 points, 12 rank points), 5-Andover (327 points, 15 rank points), 6-Forest Lake (330 points, 16 rank points), 7-Champlin Park (319 points, 19 rank points), 8-Rochester Century (271 points, 24 rank points), 9-St. Paul (256 points, 27 rank points), 10-Osseo (235 points, 30 rank points), 11-North St. Paul (186 points, 33 rank points)

Kick: 1-Brainerd (430 points, 3 rank points), 2-Centennial (380 points, 6 rank points), 3-Blaine (361 points, 9 rank points), 4-Forest Lake (351 points, 12 rank points), 5-Duluth East (330 points, 15 rank points), 6-Andover (309 points, 19 rank points), 7-Rochester Century (289 points, 21 rank points), 8-Champlin Park (283 points, 21 rank points), 9-St. Paul (239 points, 27.5 rank points), 10-Osseo (228 points, 29.5 rank points), 11-North St. Paul (178 points, 33 rank points).

Next: Brainerd in Section 4-3A Championship at St. Michael-Albertville 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4.

Related Topics: LOCAL SPORTSBRAINERD WARRIORSDANCE TEAM
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
BD-Dance Graph.jpg
Prep
Dance Team: Pequot scores 2 8ths and Little Falls 2 10ths
Two area dance teams were in action Saturday, Jan. 28.
January 29, 2023 03:21 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Ericah Folden
Prep
Girls Hockey: Folden, Warriors shutout Elk River
The Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors traveled to Elk River Saturday, Jan. 28.
January 29, 2023 02:36 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
BD-Hockey Graph.JPG
Prep
Area Boys Hockey: Flyers score big win over White Hawks
Two area boys hockey teams hit the ice Saturday, Jan. 28
January 29, 2023 02:23 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Little Falls Flyers Logo.jpg
Prep
Area Boys Basketball: Flyers soar over Warroad
The Little Falls Flyers hosted Warroad Saturday, Jan. 28.
January 29, 2023 02:04 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report