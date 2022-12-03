Dance Team: Brainerd wins jazz and places 2nd in kick

COLD SPRING — The Brainerd Warriors won the jazz division and placed second in the kick in the season’s first of two Central Lakes Conference events Friday, Dec. 2.

Brainerd scored 427 points and collected three rank points to win jazz. Its biggest points came from visual effectiveness and creativity.

“We actually got a couple of 10s on Turns and that’s the first time we’ve ever gotten that,” Brainerd head coach Cindy Clough said. “We’re sitting on a really good jazz routine and we’re excited to see what we can do with it.”

Brainerd finished second behind Sartell in kick with six rank points to the Sabres 3.

Places carry over into the second CLC event, which will determine the conference champions in each division.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brainerd’s junior variety kick also placed first with three rank points and 315 total points.

Team results

Jazz: 1-Brainerd (427, 3 rank points), 2-Sartell (415, 6 rank points), 3-Sauk Rapids (366, 9 rank points), 4-St. Cloud (349, 12 rank points), 5-Rocori (294, 15 rank points), 6-Alexandria (239, 19 rank points), 7-Willmar (234, 20 rank points)

Kick: 1-Sartell (3 rank points), 2-Brainerd (6 rank points), 3-Sauk Rapids (9 rank points), 4-St. Cloud (13 rank points), 5-Rocori (14 rank points), 6-Alexandria (18 rank points), 7-Willmar (21 rank points)