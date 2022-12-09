Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
Dance Team: C-I brings home gold for kick

3 area teams competed in the Mid-State Conference meet.

Crosby-Ironton dance team celebrates winning kick
The Crosby-Ironton dance team celebrates after placing first in kick and second in jazz at the Mid-State Conference meet Thursday, Dec. 8, at Detroit Lakes. The team is Brenna Nelson, front, left, Hannah Pederson, Raylin Daraitis, Isabella Haukos, middle, left, Aaliyah Young, Emily Yeager, Londyn Eastwood, head coach Rachel Norwood, back, left, Gracie Rosecrans, Rayne Anseeuw and Cami Armbrust
Contributed photo
By Dispatch staff report
December 08, 2022 09:30 PM
DETROIT LAKES — Crosby-Ironton scored 316 points and three rank points to win the kick competition in the Mid-State Conference meet Thursday, Dec. 8.

C-I finished second to Detroit Lakes in jazz with 297 points and six rank points.

“We are super excited with the results from tonight’s Mid-State Conference meet,” C-I head coach Rachel Norwood said. “We took first in kick and second to a talented 2A Detroit Lakes team. We really honed in on increasing the difficulty and cleanliness of skills in our jazz dance this week and our score improved by nine points so it’s always nice to see the work paying off. We are excited to come back to Detroit Lakes on Saturday to compete at their invitational and face off against eight other 4A teams.”

Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus danced to a second place in kick and a third in jazz. Aitkin finished fourth in both categories.

Team results

Jazz: 1-Detroit Lakes 320 points (3 rank points), 2-Crosby-Ironton 297 points (6 rank points), 3-Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus 277 points (9 rank points), 4-Aitkin 238 points (12 rank points)

Kick: 1-Crosby-Ironton 316 points (3 rank points), 2-Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus 288 points (6 rank points), 3-Detroit Lakes 279 points (9 rank points), 4-Aitkin 262 points (12 rank points)

Next: Crosby-Ironton in Detroit Lakes Invite 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10; Aitkin, Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus at Becker Invite Dec. 17.

Related Topics: LOCAL SPORTSDANCE TEAMCROSBY-IRONTON RANGERSPEQUOT LAKES HIGH SCHOOLPINE RIVER-BACKUS TIGERSAITKIN GOBBLERS
