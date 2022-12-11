Dance Team: C-I collects a 1st and 2nd

DETROIT LAKES — Crosby-Ironton left Detroit Lakes with a first-place finish in kick and a runner-up finish in jazz that was just 1.5-rank points away from first Saturday, Dec. 10.

Despite scoring 292 points compared to Frazee’s 291 points, C-I finished second in jazz as it collected 6.5 rank points to Frazee’s five rank points. Aitkin placed sixth and Wadena-Der Creek finished seventh in the jazz division.

C-I won the kick competition by 24 points as it scored 310 points to top second-place Minnewaksa which scored 286 points. Aitkin placed sixth and Wadena-Deer Creek seventh in kick.

“It was another exciting day for our teams at the Detroit Lakes invitational,” C-I head coach Rachel Norwood said. “We competed against eight of our Section 4-1A teams in kick and took first place and we competed against six of our jazz teams and took a super close second place. We are continuing to set and work toward new goals every week at practice and will be using these next few non-competition weeks to build our strength, endurance and tighten up all of the minor details of our routines.”

Team results

Jazz: 1-Frazee 291 points (5 rank points), 2-Crosby-Ironton 292 points (6.5 rank points), 3-Minnewaska 281 (9.5 rank points), 4-Hawley 280 (11.5 rank points), 5-Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 269 points (13 rank points), 6-Aitkin 231 points (18 rank points), 7-Wadena-Deer Creek 230 points (21 rank points)

Kick: 1-Crosby-Ironton 310 points (3 rank points), 2-Minnewaska 286 points (7 rank points), 3-Crookston 270 points (11 rank points) , 4-Hawley 270 points (11 rank points), 5-Frazee 263 points (14.5 rank points), 6-Aitkin 251 points (19 rank points) 7-Wadena-Deer Creek 250 points (19.5 rank points), 8-Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 235 points (23.5 rank points), 9-Mahnomen-Waubun 196 points (27 rank points)

Flyers win kick

ALBANY— Little Falls scored 301 total points and four rank points to win the kick competition of the Albany Invite Saturday, Dec. 10.

Little Falls won by 10 total points and three rank points over Alexandria in the kick division.

In jazz, Little Falls collected 265 points and seven rank points to place third behind Albany and Big Lake. Albany placed first with 5.5 rank points. Big Lake collected 6.5 rank points.

Pierz competed as an exhibition as too many of its athletes were out sick in order to form a full team. Pierz will host the season’s first Granite Ridge Conference meet 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15.

Team results

Jazz: 1-Albany 267 points, 5.5 rank points, 2-Big Lake 266 points, 6.5 rank points, 3-Little Falls 265 points, 7 rank points, 4-Willmar 240 points, 13 rank points, 5-Alexandria 244 points, 14 rank points, 6-Foley 235 points, 16 rank points