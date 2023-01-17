STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Dance Team: C-I dances to 2 wins

Three area dance teams were in action Monday, Jan. 16.

A dance team celebrates
Crosby-Ironton won the kick competition Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Pelican Rapids Invite. the team is Brenna Nelson, front, left, Hanna Pederson, Raylin Daritis, Isabella Haukos, middle, left, Aaliyah Young, Emily Yeager, Londyn Eastwood, head coach Rachel Norwood, back, left, Gracie Rosecrans, Rayne Anseeuw and Cami Armbrust.
Contributed photo
By Dispatch staff report
January 16, 2023
LITTLE FALLS — It was a double win for Crosby-Ironton Monday, Jan. 16, as it captured the kick and jazz division with matching 3 rank points at the Little Falls Invite.

C-I scored 303 total points in jazz to top second-place Minnewaska by 22 points and 5.5 rank points.

Little Falls placed fifth in jazz, but jumped up to third in kick with 288 total points and 11 rank points.

C-I won kick with 317 total points and 24 more than second-place Minnewaska.

"It was an exciting day in Little Falls as both our varsity jazz and varsity kick teams swept the competition receiving first-place plaques and cakes,” C-I head coach Rachel Norwood said. “Our jazz performance was significantly cleaner and skills were executed with more power and confidence which helped our point totals to increase in almost every category and us to receive our highest overall point total of the season too.

“We had another high-energy performance in kick and are excited to continue cleaning our routines in preparation for the Mid-State Conference Championships at home on Friday."

Team results

Jazz: 1-Crosby-Ironton (303 points, 3 rank points), 2-Minnewaska (281 points, 8.5 rank points), 3-Moorhead (276 points, 10.5 rank points), 4-Bemidji (264 points, 11.5 rank points), 5-Little Falls (272 points, 11.5 rank points), 6-Foley (214 points, 18.5 rank points), 7-Wadena-Deer Creek (210 points, 20.5 rank points)

Kick: 1-Crosby-Ironton (317 points, 3 rank points), 2-Minnewaska (293 points, 9 rank points), 3-Little Falls (288 points, 11 rank points), 4-Bemidji (284 points, 12 rank points), 5-Moorhead (284 points, 12 rank points), 6-Foley (264 points, 18 rank points), 7-Wadena-Deer Creek (233 points, 21 rank points)

Next: Crosby-Ironton hosts Mid-State Conference Championship 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20; Little Falls in Granite Ridge Conference meet at St. Cloud Cathedral 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19.

C-I wins kick

PELICAN RAPIDS — Crosby-Ironton scored 312 points and swept the rank points to win the kick division at the Pelican Rapids Invite Saturday, Jan. 14.
C-I also placed third in the jazz division behind first-place Frazee and Class 3A’s Moorhead.

"Placing first in kick against our section competitors was super exciting,” C-I head coach Rachel Norwood said. “We made steps in the right direction with our jazz routine and are really happy with our placement in that category, too.”

Team results

Jazz: 1-Frazee (311 points, 3 rank points), 2-Moorhead (293 points, 10 rank points), 3-Crosby-Ironton (285 points, 10.5 rank points), 4-Minnewaska (290 points, 11 rank points), 5-Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (285 points, 12.5 ranks), 6-Hawley (266 points, 19.5 rank points), 7-Crookston (258 points, 20 rank points), 8-Bagley (255 points, 21.5 rank points), 9-Mahnomen-Waubun (164 points, 27 rank points)

Kick: 1-Crosby-Ironton (312 points, 3 rank points), 2-Bagley (297 points, 7.5 rank points), 3-Minnewaska (293 points, 8.5 rank points), 4-Moorhead (289 points, 11 rank points), 5-Hawley (267 points, 15.5 rank points, 6-Crookston (261 points, 18.5 rank points), 7-Frazee (262 points, 19.5 rank points), 8-Mahnomen-Waubun (177 points, 24 rank points).

