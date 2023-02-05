Dance Team: C-I is a double section champ

WADENA — Crosby-Ironton doubled its fun as it captured the Section 4-1A title in both kick and jazz Saturday, Feb. 4.

C-I defended its section title in kick with 521 total points and five rank points. Second-place Hawley scored 471 points and 12 rank points. Bagley, which finished third to also advance scored 473 points and 14 rank points.

Aitkin finished seventh and Wadena-Deer Creek placed ninth.

“The consistent hours of hard work put in this season paid off as we earned the title of double section champions,” C-I head coach Rachel Norwood said. “This is the first time in program history that we have been section champs in jazz and the first back-to-back section champion placement for kick. It was also super exciting to see that all eight judges had us ranked in first for both jazz and kick. Both of our routines had peak performances (Saturday) and we are honored to have the opportunity to represent Section 4-1A in the state tournament."

C-I, which advanced to state in jazz last year, captured the section title with 499 points and five rank points.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minnewaska placed second with 461 points and 14 rank points. Hawley finished third with 457 points and 15 rank points.

Aitkin placed eighth followed by W-DC in ninth place.

Team results

Jazz: 1-Crosby-Ironton (499 points, 5 rank points), 2-Minnewaska (461 points, 14 rank points), 3-Hawley (457 points, 15 rank points), 4-Frazee (462 points, 15 rank points), 5-Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (432 points, 25 rank points), 6-Crookston (410 points, 31.5 rank points), 7-Bagley (386 points, 34.5 rank points), 8-Aitkin (382 points, 37 rank points), 9-Wadena-Deer Creek (356 points, 43 rank points), 10-Mahnomen (251 points, 50 rank points)

Kick: 1-Crosby-Ironton (521 points, 5 rank points), 2-Hawley (471 points, 12 rank points), 3-Bagley (473 points, 14 rank points), 4-Minnewaska (455 points, 18 rank points), 5-Frazee (433 points, 24 rank points), 6-Crookston (402 points, 32 rank points), 7-Aitkin (401 points, 32 rank points), 8-Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (367 points, 41 rank points), 9-Wadena-Deer Creek (358 points, 42 rank points), 10-Mahnomen (276 points, 50 rank points).

Next: Class 1A State Tournament at Target Center, Minneapolis, Feb. 17-18.

PL/PRB dances to 6th in kick

SAUK RAPIDS — Pequot Lake/Pine River-Backus kicked its way to sixth place with 473 points and 33.5 rank points in the Section 4-2A Finas Saturday, Feb. 4.

Rocori won the kick title with 572 points out of a possible 800 and seven rank points. Sauk Rapids finished second and Becker third.

Little Falls placed 10th. It scored 440 total points and 48.5 rank points.

In jazz, PLPRB placed ninth with 442 points and 46.5 rank points followed by Little Falls in 13th place with 432 points and 57.5 rank points.

Sauk Rapids won the section jazz title with 594 points and five rank points followed by Becker in second and Rocori in third.

ADVERTISEMENT

Team results

Jazz: 1-Sauk Rapids 594 points, 5 rank points), 2-Becker (566 points, 12.5 rank points), 3-Rocori (544 points, 15.5 rank points), 4-Zimmerman (525 points, 20.5 rank points), 5-Monticello (515 points, 23 rank points), 6-Detroit Lakes (530 points, 23.5 rank points), 7-St. Francis (472 points, 37.5 rank points), 8-Big Lake (462 points, 44 rank points), 9-Pequot Lakes (442 points, 46.5 rank points), 10-Alexandria (450 points, 47.5 rank points), 11-Albany (449 points, 49 rank points), 12-Bemidji (455 points, 50.5 rank points), 13-Little Falls (432 points, 57.5 rank points), 14-Foley (361 points, 70 rank points), 15-Rock Ridge (300 points, 75 rank points)