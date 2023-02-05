99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, February 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Dance Team: C-I is a double section champ

5 area dance teams were in action Saturday, Feb. 4

IMG_1040.jpeg
Crosby-Ironton displays both of its first-place trophies from the Section 4-1A dance team finals Saturday, Feb. 4, at Wadena-Deer Creek High School. The team is Brenna Nelson, front, left, Hannah Pederson, Raylin Daraitis, Isabella Haukos, middle, left, Aaliyah Young, Emily Yeager, Londyn Eastwood, head coach Rachel Norwood, back, left, Gracie Rosecrans, Rayne Anseeuw, Cami Armbrust and student manager Erin Prushek
Contributed photo
By Dispatch staff report
February 05, 2023 04:49 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

WADENA — Crosby-Ironton doubled its fun as it captured the Section 4-1A title in both kick and jazz Saturday, Feb. 4.

C-I defended its section title in kick with 521 total points and five rank points. Second-place Hawley scored 471 points and 12 rank points. Bagley, which finished third to also advance scored 473 points and 14 rank points.

Aitkin finished seventh and Wadena-Deer Creek placed ninth.

“The consistent hours of hard work put in this season paid off as we earned the title of double section champions,” C-I head coach Rachel Norwood said. “This is the first time in program history that we have been section champs in jazz and the first back-to-back section champion placement for kick. It was also super exciting to see that all eight judges had us ranked in first for both jazz and kick. Both of our routines had peak performances (Saturday) and we are honored to have the opportunity to represent Section 4-1A in the state tournament."

C-I, which advanced to state in jazz last year, captured the section title with 499 points and five rank points.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minnewaska placed second with 461 points and 14 rank points. Hawley finished third with 457 points and 15 rank points.

Aitkin placed eighth followed by W-DC in ninth place.

Team results

Jazz: 1-Crosby-Ironton (499 points, 5 rank points), 2-Minnewaska (461 points, 14 rank points), 3-Hawley (457 points, 15 rank points), 4-Frazee (462 points, 15 rank points), 5-Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (432 points, 25 rank points), 6-Crookston (410 points, 31.5 rank points), 7-Bagley (386 points, 34.5 rank points), 8-Aitkin (382 points, 37 rank points), 9-Wadena-Deer Creek (356 points, 43 rank points), 10-Mahnomen (251 points, 50 rank points)

Kick: 1-Crosby-Ironton (521 points, 5 rank points), 2-Hawley (471 points, 12 rank points), 3-Bagley (473 points, 14 rank points), 4-Minnewaska (455 points, 18 rank points), 5-Frazee (433 points, 24 rank points), 6-Crookston (402 points, 32 rank points), 7-Aitkin (401 points, 32 rank points), 8-Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (367 points, 41 rank points), 9-Wadena-Deer Creek (358 points, 42 rank points), 10-Mahnomen (276 points, 50 rank points).

Next: Class 1A State Tournament at Target Center, Minneapolis, Feb. 17-18.

PL/PRB dances to 6th in kick

SAUK RAPIDS — Pequot Lake/Pine River-Backus kicked its way to sixth place with 473 points and 33.5 rank points in the Section 4-2A Finas Saturday, Feb. 4.

Rocori won the kick title with 572 points out of a possible 800 and seven rank points. Sauk Rapids finished second and Becker third.

Little Falls placed 10th. It scored 440 total points and 48.5 rank points.

In jazz, PLPRB placed ninth with 442 points and 46.5 rank points followed by Little Falls in 13th place with 432 points and 57.5 rank points.

Sauk Rapids won the section jazz title with 594 points and five rank points followed by Becker in second and Rocori in third.

ADVERTISEMENT

Team results

Jazz: 1-Sauk Rapids 594 points, 5 rank points), 2-Becker (566 points, 12.5 rank points), 3-Rocori (544 points, 15.5 rank points), 4-Zimmerman (525 points, 20.5 rank points), 5-Monticello (515 points, 23 rank points), 6-Detroit Lakes (530 points, 23.5 rank points), 7-St. Francis (472 points, 37.5 rank points), 8-Big Lake (462 points, 44 rank points), 9-Pequot Lakes (442 points, 46.5 rank points), 10-Alexandria (450 points, 47.5 rank points), 11-Albany (449 points, 49 rank points), 12-Bemidji (455 points, 50.5 rank points), 13-Little Falls (432 points, 57.5 rank points), 14-Foley (361 points, 70 rank points), 15-Rock Ridge (300 points, 75 rank points)

Kick: 1-Rocori (572 points, 7 rank points), 2-Sauk Rapids (566 points, 10 rank points), 3-Becker (560 points, 11.5 rank points), 4-Zimmerman (523 points, 19 rank points), 5-Monticello (500 points, 24 rank points), 6-Pequot Lakes (473 points, 33.5 rank points), 7-St. Francis (458 points, 38.5 rank points), 8-Alexandria (450 points, 39.5 rank points), 9-Albany (448 points, 45 rank points), 10-Bemidji (442 points, 46.5 rank points), 11-Little Falls (440 points, 48.5 rank points), 12-Detroit Lakes (422 points, 57.5 rank points), 13-Big Lake (418 points, 59.5 rank points), 14-Foley (405 points, 66.5 rank points), 15-Rock Ridge (362 points, 75 rank points).

Related Topics: LOCAL SPORTSDANCE TEAMAITKIN GOBBLERSCROSBY-IRONTON RANGERSPEQUOT LAKES HIGH SCHOOLPINE RIVER-BACKUS HIGH SCHOOLPIERZ PIONEERSLITTLE FALLS FLYERSWADENA-DEER CREEK WOLVERINES
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Peyton LeMieur
Prep
Girls Hockey: Warrior fall in regular-season finale
The Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors faced the Moorhead Spuds Saturday, Feb. 4.
February 05, 2023 05:44 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
BD-Basketball Graph.jpg
Prep
Area Girls Basketball: Tigers round up road win
Three area girls basketball teams were in action Saturday, Feb. 4.
February 05, 2023 05:32 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
BD-Wrestling Graph.jpg
Prep
Area Wrestling: Raiders wrestle to 2nd in Park Region
Two area wresting teams hit the mat and there was an all-girls tournament in Pine Island Saturday, Feb. 4.
February 05, 2023 05:23 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
WarriorDancekick2.jpg
Prep
Dance Team: Warriors win kick, advance in jazz
The Brainerd Warriors competed in the Section 4-3A Finals Saturday, Feb. 4.
February 05, 2023 04:24 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report