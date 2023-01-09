99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Dance Team: C-I kicks to 2nd

5 area dance teams were in action Saturday, Jan. 7

BD-Dance Graph.jpg
By Dispatch staff report
January 08, 2023 08:23 PM
ALEXANDRIA — Crosby-Ironton brought home a second and sixth place Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Alexandria Invite.

“We had an awesome first competition of 2023,” C-I head coach Rachel Norwood said. “Our varsity kick team placed second out of 14 teams, 0.5 rank-points from first, against some tough section and state-placing teams.

“We had a high-energy, clean performance and received our highest overall point total, as well as our highest totals yet in the individual categories of Degree of Accuracy and Routine Effectiveness. We will be working hard this week to improve confidence and technique in our varsity jazz routine before we compete against our Section 4-1A teams again on Saturday in Pelican Rapids.”

Aitkin placed ninth in kick and 13th in jazz.

Team results

Jazz: 1-Yellow Medicine East (327 points, 3 ranks), 2-Holdingford (314 points, 6 ranks), 3-Hawley (292 points, 12.5 ranks), 4-Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (281 points, 13.5 ranks), 5-Minnewaska (278 points, 15.5 ranks), 6-Crosby-Ironton (277 points, 16.5 ranks), 7-Frazee (278 points, 17.5 ranks), 8-New London-Spicer (265 points, 22.5 ranks), 9-Melrose (260 points, 27.5 ranks), 10-Lakeview (255 points, 29 ranks), 11-BOLD (251 points, 30 ranks), 12-Bagley (237 points, 36 ranks), 13-Aitkin (236 points, 37.5 ranks), 14-Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (231 points, 41 ranks), 15-Sauk Centre (177 points, 45 ranks)

Kick: 1-Holdingford (334 points, 5 ranks), 2-Crosby-Ironton (324 points, 5.5 ranks), 3-Yellow Medicine East (324 points, 8.5 ranks), 4-Bagley (294 points, 13 ranks), 5-BOLD (288 points, 15.5 ranks), 6-New London-Spicer (281 points, 17 ranks), 7-Hawley (282 points, 19.5 ranks), 8-Melrose (268 points, 24 ranks), 9-Aitkin (250 points, 28 ranks), 10-Lakeview (248 points, 29 ranks), 11-Frazee (230 points, 33 ranks), 12-Litchfield (216 points, 36 ranks), 13-Sauk Centre (212 points, 39 ranks), 14-Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (184 points, 42 ranks)

Next: Crosby-Ironton at Pelican Rapids Invite 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14; Aitkin in Mid-State Conference meet at Crosby-Ironton 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20.

PL/PRB places ninth twice

EDINA — Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus collected a pair of ninth-place finishes and Little Falls scored two 10th-place finish Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Edina Invite.

PL/PRB placed ninth in jazz with 271 points and 27 rank points. Little Falls was 10th with 250 points and 30 rank points.

For kick, PLPRB score 289 points and 28 rank points. Little Falls collected 29 rank points with 285 points.

Team results

Jazz: 1-Benidle-St. Margaret’s 403 points, 5 rank points, 2-Orono 386 points, 6 rank points, 3-Mound Westonka381 points 8 rank points, 4-New Prague 359 points, 12 rank points, 5-Holy Family 339 points, 16 rank points, 6-Chisago Lakes 332 points, 18 rank points, 7-Belle Plaine 322 points, 21 rank points, 8-Austin 291 points, 24 rank points, 9-Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus 271 points, 27 rank points, 10-Little Falls 250 points, 30 rank points

Kick: 1-Orono (380 points, 6 rank points), 2t-Mound Westonka (380 points, 8 rank points), 2t-Austin (377 points, 8 rank points)., 4-Faribault (361 points, 12 rank points), 5-New Prague (354 points, 13.5 rank points), 6-Holy Family (333 points, 16.5 rank points), 7-Belle Plaine (314 points, 21 rank points), 8-Chisago Lakes (302 points, 25 rank points), 9-Pequot Lakes (289 points, 28 rank points), 10-Little Falls (285 points 29 rank points)

Next: Little Falls, Pierz, in Granite Ridge Conference meet at Pierz 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9

Related Topics: LOCAL SPORTSDANCE TEAMAITKIN GOBBLERSCROSBY-IRONTON RANGERSPEQUOT LAKES HIGH SCHOOLPINE RIVER-BACKUS HIGH SCHOOLPIERZ PIONEERSLITTLE FALLS FLYERSWADENA-DEER CREEK WOLVERINES
