Dance Team: Little Falls earned 2 3rds

ST. CLOUD — Little Falls collected two third-place finishes in the Granite Ridge Conference championship Thursday, Jan. 19.

Little Falls scored 275 total points and nine rank points in jazz to finish behind St. Cloud Cathedral and second-place Zimmerman.

Earning all-conference honors for jazz were Ella Hershey, Paige Fellbaum and Abigail Nagorski. Makenna Camacho was an honorable mention selection.

Little Falls collected 287 total points in kick with nine rank points. Cathedral won kick and Zimmerman was second again.

Earning all-conference for kick were Emma Hershey, Abigail Hershey and Chelsea Williams. Hailey Isder earned honorable mention honors.

Team results

Jazz: 1-St. Cloud Cathedral (351 points, 3 rank points), 2-Zimmerman (333 points, 6 rank points), 3-Little Falls (275 points, 9 rank points), 4-Albany (270 points, 12 rank points, 5-Foley (210 points, 15 rank points)

Kick: 1-St. Cloud Cathedral (363 points, 3 rank points), 2-Zimmerman (345 points,6 rank points), 3-Little Falls (287 points, 9 rank points), 4-Albany (274 points, 12 rank points), 5-Foley (266 points, 15 rank points).