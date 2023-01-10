Dance Team: Little Falls grabs 2 3rds

PIERZ — Little Falls collected two third-place finishes in the first round of the Granite Ridge Conference meet Monday, Jan. 9.

Little Falls finished third in jazz with 261 total points and 10.5 rank points. Little Falls scored big on routine effectiveness and visual effectiveness.

Cathedral won the jazz division and the kick division with matching 4 rank points.

Little Falls scored 10 rank points and 295 total points for kick. It landed a 33 in visual effectiveness and two 32s in creativity and difficulty of kicks.

Team results

Jazz: 1-St. Cloud Cathedral (334 points, 4 rank points), 2-Zimmerman (324 points, 5 rank points), 3-Little Falls (261 points, 10.5 rank points, 4-Albany (251 points, 10.5 rank points), 5-Foley (217 points, 15 rank points)

Kick: 1-St. Cloud Cathedral (345 points, 4 rank points), 2-Zimmerman (350 points, 5 rank points), 3-Little Falls (295 points, 10 rank points), 4-Albany (291 points, 11 rank points), 5-Foley (270 points,15 rank points).