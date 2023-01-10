Dance Team: Little Falls grabs 2 3rds
Two area dance teams were in action Monday, Jan. 9.
PIERZ — Little Falls collected two third-place finishes in the first round of the Granite Ridge Conference meet Monday, Jan. 9.
Little Falls finished third in jazz with 261 total points and 10.5 rank points. Little Falls scored big on routine effectiveness and visual effectiveness.
Cathedral won the jazz division and the kick division with matching 4 rank points.
Little Falls scored 10 rank points and 295 total points for kick. It landed a 33 in visual effectiveness and two 32s in creativity and difficulty of kicks.