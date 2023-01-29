STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Dance Team: Pequot scores 2 8ths and Little Falls 2 10ths

Two area dance teams were in action Saturday, Jan. 28.

BD-Dance Graph.jpg
By Dispatch staff report
January 29, 2023
MONTICELLO — Pequot Lakes brought home a pair of eighth-place finishes and Little Falls recorded two 10th-place finishes Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Monticello Invite.

Pequot lost a tiebreaker with Alexandria for the seventh spot in the jazz division. It scored 290 points and 23 rank points compared to Alex, which tallied 293 points and 23 rank points.

Little Falls finished with 261 points and 33 rank points in jazz. In kick, Little Falls was clipped by Alexandria in another tiebreaker. Both teams scored 26.5 rank points and both teams scored 292 points, but Alexandria was given the ninth spot and Little Falls 10.

Pequot Lakes placed eighth with 303 total points and 22 rank points.

Becker swept the competition winning both jazz and kick.

Team results

Jazz: 1-Becker (356, 6 rank points), 2-Monticello (, 345, 7 rank points), 3-Zimmrman (, 347, 8.5 rank points), 4-Detroit Lakes (335, 10 rank points), 5-Rocori (331, 12.5 rank points), 6-St. Francis (311, 17 rank points), 7-Alexandria (293, 23 rank points), 8-Pequot Lakes (290, 23 rank points), 9-Bemidji (293, 25 rank points), 10-Albany (272, 30 rank points), 11-Little Falls (261, 33 rank points), 12-North Branch (239, 36 rank points), 13-Foley (197, 40 rank points), 14-Rock Ridge (205, 41 rank points)

Kick: 1-Becker (359, 4 rank points), 2-Zimmerman (354, 7.5 rank points), 3-Rocori (346, 8 rank points), 4-Monticello (337, 12 rank points, 5-St. Francis (309, 17.5 rank points< 6-Bemidji 298, 20.5 rank points), 7-Albany (295, 21 rank points), 8-Pequot Lakes (303, 22 rank points), 9-Alexandria (292, 26.5 rank points), 10-Little Falls (292 points, 26.5 rank points), 11-Detroit Lakes (266, 34 rank points), 12-Foley (258, 37.5 rank points), 13-North Branch (253, 38 rank points), 14-Rock Ridge (242, 42 rank points)

Next: Aitkin in Section 4-1A Championship at Wadena-Deer Creek 11:45 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4; Little Falls, Pequot Lakes in Section 4-2A Championship at Sauk Rapids 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4.

