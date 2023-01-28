Dance Team: Rangers win twice at Hawley
2 area dance teams were in action Friday, Jan. 27.
HAWLEY — Crosby-Ironton finished the regular season with a sweep of the Hawley Invite Friday, Jan. 27.
C-I won the jazz division with 292 points and 5.5 rank points compared to second-place Moorhead's 6 rank points. Wadena-Deer Creek finished seventh in jazz.
“It was a great night closing out the regular season with two first-place finishes against some tough Section 4-1A teams,” C-I head coach Rachel Norwood said. “We are really looking forward to a week of hard work, fine-tuning our routines and doing everything we can to get prepared for the section tournament next Saturday.”
C-I scored 319 points to win the kick competition. The team was awarded three rank points. Second-place Minnewaska finished with seven rank points. W-DC once again finished seventh.