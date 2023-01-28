STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Dance Team: Rangers win twice at Hawley

2 area dance teams were in action Friday, Jan. 27.

Crosby-Ironton Rangers Logo.jpg
By Dispatch staff report
January 27, 2023 10:32 PM
HAWLEY — Crosby-Ironton finished the regular season with a sweep of the Hawley Invite Friday, Jan. 27.

C-I won the jazz division with 292 points and 5.5 rank points compared to second-place Moorhead's 6 rank points. Wadena-Deer Creek finished seventh in jazz.

“It was a great night closing out the regular season with two first-place finishes against some tough Section 4-1A teams,” C-I head coach Rachel Norwood said. “We are really looking forward to a week of hard work, fine-tuning our routines and doing everything we can to get prepared for the section tournament next Saturday.”

C-I scored 319 points to win the kick competition. The team was awarded three rank points. Second-place Minnewaska finished with seven rank points. W-DC once again finished seventh.

Team results

Jazz: 1-Crosby-Ironton (292 points, 5.5 rank), 2-Moorhead (287 points, 6 rank), 3-Hawley (286 points, 8 rank), 4-Minnewaska (269 points, 12.5 rank), 5-Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (267 points, 13.5 rank), 6-Bagley (247 points, 17 rank), 7-Wadena-Deer Creek (223 points, 21 rank)

Kick: 1-Crosby-Ironton (319 points, 3 rank), 2-Minnewaska (302 points, 7 rank), 3-Bagley (304 points, 7.5 rank), 4 Hawley (283 points, 13 rank), 5-Moorhead (281 points, 13.5 rank), 6-Frazee (257 points, 18.5 rank), 7-Wadena-Deer Creek (258 points, 20.5 rank), 8-Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (197 points, 24 rank)

Next: Crosby-Ironton in Section 4-1A Finals at Wadena-Deer Creek 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4.

