Dance Team: Warriors collect 2 to 5s

EDINA — The Brainerd Warriors recorded a pair of top-five finishes at the Edina Invitational Saturday, Jan. 7.

Brainerd placed fifth in jazz with 431 points.

“The event was stacked with top teams and the scores were pretty tight,” Brainerd head coach Cindy Clough said. “In jazz, there was only a five-point spread from third to fifth.

“In kick, there was only a seven-point spread from first to fourth.”

Brainerd placed fourth in kick with 413 points and 10.5 rank points.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Overall we were happy with our performances,” Clough said. “We had a few snafus here and there. In jazz, we had a few turn bobbles. We had an ankle injury in kick and one of our captains Maddy Avery kept dancing on it to her credit. We were happy with the direction of our scores.”

Prior to the Edina Invite, Brainerd competed in the Best of the Best at the University of Minnesota Friday, Jan. 6.

“This event is a combination send-off and fundraiser for the U of M dance team on its journey to nationals in Florida next week,” Clough said. “It is always a fun event to be a part of. The crowd was the largest we have seen causing the event to start late due to trying to get them all in the door.”

Team results

Jazz: 1-Maple Grove (460 points,), 2-Eastview (453 points, 6 rank points), 3-Edina (436, 10 rank points), 4-Sartell (433, 12 rank points), 5-Brainerd (431 points, 14.5 rank points), 6-Lakeville South (420 points, 17.5 rank points), 7-Chaska (415, 21 rank points), 8-Minnetonka (390 points, 24 rank points), 9-Chanhassen (374 points, 27 rank points), 10-Farmington (359 points, 31 rank points), 11-St. Cloud (358 points, 32 rank points)

Kick: 1-Lakeville North (414, 6 rank points), 2-Sartell (419, 7 rank points), 3-Edina (415, 9 rank points), 4-Brainerd (413, 10.5 rank points), 5-Maple Grove (392, 14.5 rank points, 6-Lakeville South (397, 15.5 rank points), 7-Chanhassen (340, 22.5 rank points), 8-St. Cloud (337, 23.5 rank points), 9-Farmington (322, 26 rank points).