Sports | Prep
Dance Team: Warriors land 4 on All-State teams

The Brainerd Warriors landed four student-athletes on All-State teams.

Dance team
Maddy Avery
By Dispatch staff report
February 04, 2023 04:57 AM
BRAINERD — Four Brainerd Warriors were named to the Class 3A All-State Dance teams.

Dance team
Cassidy Rardin

Landing spots on the All-State kick team are Maddy Avery and Cassidy Rardin.

Bailey Clausen and Semme Hiltner were named to the All-State jazz team.

Dance team
Bailey Clausen

The four student-athletes will perform March 11 at Edina High School as part of their respective groups.

Dance team
Semme Hiltner

Each athlete submitted a video for their audition and were selected by the Minnesota Association of Dance coaches selection committee.

