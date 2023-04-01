99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

Dance: Warriors awards announced

Brainerd dance banquet awards.

Semme Hiltner
Today at 4:57 PM

Semme Hiltner won the MVP and Warrior Award for the Brainerd Warriors Dance Team. She was also named All-State in Jazz along with Bailey Clausen.

Hiltner was All-Tournament Team in both kick and jazz. Madison Avery and Cassidy Rardin were both named All-State in kick.

Ivy Debeltz was named Most Improved and Gabrielle Kubesh was Rookie of the Year.

Avery, Hiltner, Rardin, Clasuen and Beatrice Hartwig were named All-Conference in kick. Camryn Anderson and Avery Horn were All-Conference Honorable Mention in kick.

Hiltner, Clausen, Avery and Eva Clough were named All-Conference in jazz. Horn and Rardin were All-Conference honorable mention in jazz.

Rardin and Aubrey Carey were both named captains next season.

