Female Area Athlete of the Week: Aldridge the new points leader for Lightning

Rose Aldridge engraved her name in the history books last week.

The Northern Lakes hockey senior became the all-time points leader for the Lightning after a five-point performance against Detroit Lakes Jan. 24.

She recorded a hat trick and two assists in Northern Lakes’ 9-1 win over the Lakers to surpass 127 points in her career.

The previous record holder was Caitlyn Gutzman, who Aldridge played with.

“It’s crazy because the last record holder I played with,” Aldridge said. “Just getting to the point in my senior year, it kind of came full circle just reaching that milestone and to know that I’m still going.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Aldridge wasn’t done. She recorded two goals in the Lightning’s 7-3 win over Breckenridge Jan. 27 and then tallied another hat trick in a 6-1 win over Princeton Jan. 31.

“I just haven’t been as unselfish with it,” Aldridge said. “Just knowing when to get rid of it and when to take the shot. I’ve been taking the chances I’ve gotten more.”

It was Aldridge’s fourth hat trick of the season. She scored four goals in an early-season win over Prairie Centre Nov. 17. She also recorded her first of two hat tricks against Detroit Lakes Jan. 5.

“She just brings an intensity that nobody else has,” first-year Lightning head coach Bryan Boreen said. “She brings that excitement and enthusiasm. She’s got a jump in her step and she wants to go out there and score and be successful. It’s fun to have her on the team for sure.”

Boreen said he wished he could coach a team full of Aldridges.

“She’s definitely the backbone of the team,” he said. “When we need a goal, we can count on her to get us a goal. She brings it and it’s exciting. She’s super coachable and wants to get better. She’s humble too. She leads by example and not often is the loudest one.”

As of the end of January, Aldridge leads the Lightning in points with 40 with 28 goals and 12 assists.

“We’ve been winning a lot more recently and building our confidence back up,” Aldridge said. “This is the most fun I’ve had playing hockey and have made so many memories in the benchmarks I’ve hit and other girls have hit. It’s by far been the best season I’ve played.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Boreen said Aldridge has gained an edge in how she thinks on the ice.

“She’s a super hard worker and is always going 1,000 miles per hour,” he said. “But she is starting to see the game and play the game a little different in that she wants to be more efficient in her game.”

Last season, she led the way with 26 goals and 17 assists for 43 points. As a sophomore, she amassed 25 points in the shortened 2020-21 season. As a freshman, she appeared in 27 games and had 19 points and even tallied nine points as an eighth grader for the Lightning.

“Having the experience and knowing the teams we are about to play helps,” Aldridge said. “There’s been a lot of changes, but I’ve looked at most of them as good changes. I’ve definitely become a lot more outspoken just on and off the ice. I think that’s been huge, just supporting the girls whenever I can.”

Boreen added: “She has a passion for the game. She’s been playing the game her whole life and I would say it’s the one thing that brings her joy. If she is having a bad day, she gets on the ice and it gets her through it.”

Next year, she plans to play college hockey somewhere.

“It would be huge to play with more girls that are competitive at that level,” Aldridge said. “I’m obviously not done yet. I want to continue playing.”

Other notable performances:

Basketball: Tori Oehrlein, Crosby-Ironton, recorded 42 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists against Staples-Motley. She recorded 30 points and 14 rebounds against Park Rapids.

Claire VanRisseghem, Little Falls, recorded 24 points and 11 rebounds against Mora.

Cate Travis, Pine River-Backus, recorded 20 points against Lake of the Woods.

Reagan Ludovissie, Verndale, scored 18 points against Sebeka.

Madison Carsten, Wadena-Deer Creek, scored 23 points against New York Mills.

Alyssa Sadlovsky, Pierz, scored 22 points against Zimmerman.

Kenna Otte, Pierz, scored 21 points against Zimmerman.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rose Aldridge

Year: Senior

School: Pequot Lakes

Sport: Hockey

Position: Forward

Highlights: She recorded seven points over two games last week.