Female Area Athlete of the Week: Compton stepping up for Rangers

Hannah Compton isn’t the new girl anymore for Crosby-Ironton.

The senior transferred from Legacy Christian Academy in Andover and has become quite the running mate for freshman phenom Tori Oehrlein.

Last week, Compton recorded 17 points in both the Rangers’ wins over New London-Spicer and Detroit Lakes. She capped the week by scoring 22 points in C-I’s win over Minnehaha Academy, which bumped the Rangers’ winning streak to eight games right before section playoffs.

“Our team chemistry is the best it’s been all season,” Compton said. “Everyone is getting along. Everyone knows their roles. There is no jealousy or anything when it comes to scoring or getting stats. Everyone is willing to work together and I think that has a big impact on how we are playing.”

Compton averages 13.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists while shooting 44.7% from the field, 39.5% from 3-point and 82.1% from the free throw line.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She’s been a very good leader even though she’s not a captain,” C-I head coach Pete Vukelich said. “She came in not really knowing what her role would be. She was the primary player at her school Legacy Christian, so playing with Tori I don’t think she knew quite what her role would be. She’s really stepped up and knocked down some big shots for us.”

Her season high for points came against Staples-Motley Jan. 27 when she scored 31 points, including seven 3-pointers in a 104-39 win.

Compton said playing with her new teammates over the summer and fall helped the transition period.

“Everyone kind of knew me and knew that I was coming,” Compton said. “It wasn’t a big adjustment team-wise, but it definitely took some time having me on the court, for Tori especially. She wasn’t used to someone who knew her game like I do because I’ve watched her in AAU. It was hard, but it was worth it and now it’s made such an impact on my life and my game.”

The Minnehaha game marked the third time Compton eclipsed 20 points. She scored 23 points in an 83-62 win over Cloquet on Jan. 10 where she knocked down five 3-pointers.

Compton also has a knack to hit the big shot. So much so that Vukelich called her the C-I version of seven-time NBA champion Robert Horry.

“It’s like Robert Horry back in his (Los Angeles) Lakers days — Big Shot Bob — she is our big shot girl right now,” Vukelich said. “We are really liking that and she steps in to be the Robin to Tori’s Bateman.”

Vukelich said he could tell Compton was starting to fit when she hit a big shot against Esko in their third game of the season to help them get a 59-54 win.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The team really got to know her around Christmas when we did our overnight trip,” Vukelich said. “It’s weird. It’s like she’s been here her whole life and she’s only been here one year. She opened up with us right away as a coaching staff. Just the way she’s accepted her role and not trying to do too much. She is also very vocal in practice which has been huge.”

Compton said playing for C-I and Vukelich has helped her fall back in love with the game of basketball.

“He’s probably one of the favorite people I’ve ever met,” Compton said. “He’s always willing to talk to me and talk to the team. He’s very good at listening and coming up with solutions. He’s pulled us together when we were struggling and I think he’s helped me because he’s a listening ear. I was struggling at my old school to have fun and he’s made me love basketball again.”

Compton likes playing with Oehrlein, who is averaging 32 points, 14.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists in her freshman season.

“Obviously, she’s Tori,” Compton said. “Everyone knows her. Everyone loves her. Everyone constantly compliments her game. It’s been nice to have that type of person on the court. Nothing against my previous team, but I was used to getting boxed-in-one every single game, getting doubled and tripled teamed, stuff like that because I was at such a small school. For me, it’s nice to have the attention off of me because I can play my game and shoot my shots. Tori is great at everything in my opinion. I just admire how hard she works and it makes me work harder. Just her attacking can get me wide-open shots that I need to hit.”

Compton is committed to playing basketball next year for The College of St. Scholastica. She also said she’s played most of her senior season with a hip injury.

“It’s very painful,” Compton said. “It’s constant pain and in practice, coach jokes that I am an 80-year-old woman half the time because when I run I don’t run the way I used to. It’s made me a tougher person mentally and physically because I have a goal when I’m out there on the court and I don’t think about how much pain I am in or how restricting it is.”

Other notable performances:

Basketball: Tori Oehrlein, Crosby-Ironton, recorded 33 points and 22 rebounds against Minnehaha Academy, 33 points against Detroit Lakes and 43 points against Staples-Motley.

Maci Martini, Pequot Lakes, recorded 25 points against Pequot Lakes.

Kelsi Martini, Pequot Lakes, scored 21 points against Aitkin.

Juliana Ewald, Pillager, scored 27 points against Moose Lake-Willow River.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hannah Compton

Year: Senior

School: Crosby-Ironton

Sport: Basketball

Position: Guard

Highlights: She scored 22 against Minnehaha, 17 against Detroit Lakes and 17 against New London-Spicer.