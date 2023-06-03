Female Area Athlete of the Week: Couture flys home runs for Flyers

Kendra Couture ended her Little Falls softball career with a power surge.

The Flyers senior blasted a home run in the Section 8-3A loser’s bracket victory over Willmar last week to keep the season alive.

She followed it with a three-run home run against Alexandria to help the Flyers move on to the loser’s bracket final and one game away from the section final.

The Flyers lost to Sauk Rapids 3-2 to end their season.

Couture was Little Falls' leading hitter with team highs in runs, hits, doubles, home runs, RBIs and batting average.

“Last year, it was kind of my struggle year hitting,” Couture said. “I knew that I could hit, but I just couldn’t time anything up last year. Over the summer, I really worked on timing up pitches and swings. Throughout the beginning of the school year, I had a lifting and fitness class and took it seriously to help me in softball. All the work that we put in before the season really paid off.”

She hit for a .500 average with 37 hits in 74 at-bats. She ripped 10 doubles, eight home runs and recorded 39 RBIs. She slugged .959 with an OPS of 1.548 and scored 28 runs.

“She’s always been a very good hitter,” Flyers head coach Tony Couture said. “We brought her up as a tenth grader just to hit. That year she was our DP for us the whole year and never played in the field. She always seemed to swing a hot bat when we needed it. She hits the ball extremely hard, so even when she hits it to somebody it’s traveling. It seemed like every time she hit a home run we were in desperate need of some runs. She likes to hit.”

Kendra Couture played primarily left field for the Flyers and hit fourth in the batting order.

“She has lots of power and contact and likes the high pitch,” Tony Couture said. “She got plenty of high pitches this year. I think when people see her hitting it gives confidence to the other girls that they can hit the ball. I think the other girls have looked up to her to get big hits.”

Kendra Couture said it felt good knowing she was a threat to get a big hit every time she was at bat.

“A lot of the time I would try to concentrate on hitting the ball hard and getting those runners around the bases,” she said. “After I hit a home run, I feel like it would bring the team up a little bit and give us some confidence.”

Tony Couture added a reason for Kendra’s improvement at the plate was her being selective about what pitches to swing at.

“She swung really hard even with two strikes,” Tony Couture said. “She usually came up and didn’t get cheated, but I think her eye was a little better than it was last year. She was able to hit some change-ups which last year she really struggled with. I think her concentration at the plate and ability to take balls and not swing at everything really helped her.”

Kendra Couture added: “This year I really wanted to keep my head in it and follow the ball from the pitcher’s hip right away. Anytime I swung, I was going to swing hard. I just thought I timed the ball a lot better this year and came in with a better mentality.”

Kendra Couture noticed teams started to pitch her a little differently as the home run numbers kept climbing.

“Personally, I like to hit the high, outside pitch,” she said. “A lot of pitchers after they figured me out would try to jam me with inside pitches. During the season, we had a game against Milaca and I hit a home run in my first at-bat and then every time I went up to bat after that they intentionally walked me.”

Tony Couture is also the father of Kendra Couture and got to coach his daughter in both softball and hockey the last few seasons. Tony Couture also coached his son Dane Couture through his high school hockey career at Little Falls when Tony was the head boys’ hockey coach at Little Falls.

“There’s always good and bad with coaching your kids,” Tony Couture said. “I always tell people it’s not always roses when you are coaching your daughter or son. Your expectations are a lot higher and you expect a lot of them when you are there all the time and you see their mistakes. But I would never give up in a million years to coach my son and daughter in their two high school sports. When I was coaching the boys' hockey team all those years I never got to see Kendra play hockey or softball. When I gave up the boys’ job, I was able to watch her play hockey and join the coaching staff at Brainerd/Little Falls and it’s very gratifying to coach your kid.”

Kendra Couture enjoyed having her dad as a coach in both hockey and softball.

“It’s a really good time,” she said. “I’ve been used to it. It’s fun to share the memories together — especially hockey when we went to the state tournament together. It’s nice that we can go home and talk through some things. He can give me advice and it’s really easy to take from him because I know him so well on a personal level.”

Other notable performances:

Softball: Kaitlyn Geschwill, Pequot Lakes, struck out 13 against Staples-Motley. She struck out 15 against Melrose. She struck out 17 against Albany.

Frankie Seelan, Pierz, earned her school record 18th win of the season against Royalton. She struck out 13 against St. Cloud Cathedral.

Golf: Genevieve Birkeland, Pequot Lakes, tied for first in the Detroit Lakes Invite.

Kendra Couture

Year: Senior

School: Little Falls

Sport: Softball

Position: Left Field

Highlights: Two home runs in back-to-back playoff games to keep the Flyers' season alive.