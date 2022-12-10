Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Female Area Athlete of the Week: Ewald scores 33 points to notch 1,000-point milestone

Pillager senior earns area athlete of the week

Juliana Ewald
Juliana Ewald
Tim Kolehmainen, Breakdown Spor
Conrad Engstrom
By Conrad Engstrom
December 10, 2022 02:00 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Juliana Ewald said she didn’t know.

The Pillager senior came into the first game against the Aitkin Gobblers 28 points away from her 1,000th career point.

She finished with a game-high 33 points including a left-wing 3-pointer which put her over 1,000 points for her career.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to reach that point,” Ewald said. “If I didn’t have the people around me supporting me I don’t think I would’ve reached that point. My parents wouldn’t tell me how much I needed. We pushed the ball up the court and the ball got swung to me. I was open and I shot it and everyone started cheering.”

The Huskies won 58-45 against Aitkin. Ewald followed it with 17 points against Pequot Lakes, a game Pillager led at halftime, but lost 75-52.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She has been very assertive at the start of the season and attacking,” Pillager first-year head coach Grant Stewart said. “She’s attacking both offensively and ratcheting up her defensive game which is also leading to points for her. It’s been great to see her ramp that up.”

Ewald has been a four-year starter for the Huskies. She recorded 14.1 points a game on 39% shooting last year as a junior.

As a sophomore, she scored 12.5 points a game on 41% shooting.

“With a new coach, new team, new plays it has felt good,” Ewald said about the start of the season. “I like the new offense and defense type thing. Being at the varsity for so long has helped me a lot because I’m not as nervous to be a starter anymore. I know what I’m getting into.”

More from Conrad
Eric Pohlkamp holding a trophy
Prep
Hockey: Pohlkamp enjoys success playing for US Junior Select Team
Eric Pohlkamp played for the US Junior Select Team in the 2022 World Junior A Challenge in Cornwall, Ontario
December 21, 2022 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
Brainerd Warrior Little Falls Flyer boys hockey
Prep
Boys Hockey: Koop’s game-winner knocks off Flyers in OT
Brainerd hosts Little Falls Tuesday, Dec. 20
December 20, 2022 10:53 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
Gymnast competes in floor
Prep
Gymnastics: Warriors place 7th in Dave Maras Holiday Invite
The 2022 Dave Maras Holiday Gymnastics Invite Saturday, Dec. 17
December 18, 2022 05:06 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
Cullen Kratochvil plays in the All-Star Game
Prep
Football: Pequot’s Kratochvil enjoys being an All-Star
Pequot Lakes senior linebacker enjoys playing in the 2022 All-Star game
December 17, 2022 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom

Stewart said for a first-time coach it helps to have a player like Ewald, who has a lot of varsity experience.

“As a coach, you don’t get players like that every day,” Stewart said. “It’s a joy to have her around and to have her talent on this team. She’s been a great captain and leader and supports all those around her.”

Stewart called Ewald’s playing style aggressive on both ends.

“She can have a quiet demeanor off the court, but when she gets on the court and you watch her play, she’s a much different player,” Stewart said. “She’s an excellent shooter and an excellent attacker. She’s become a complete player from that standpoint. She can get to the hoop really easily. She has a lightning-quick shot and is a really good shooter.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Stewart said on the court Ewald is all business.

“She leads by example mostly on the court to try and get that spark going,” he said. “When she’s playing like that she gets her teammates involved especially in transition. She’s good in transition and finding the open players and every player benefits from that.”

Ewald added: “I’m not a big talker. I feel like the most you’ll hear my talk is if I really want to get my point across. I like to lead by showing how things are done and not explaining.”

Ewald’s improvement as a defender came after a conversation she had with her new coach.

“I always thought my weakness was defense,” she said. “He pulled me aside one day in practice and said that I needed to have a different mindset and go after it.”

Stewart added: “She’s going on to be playing at the next level and I had a conversation with her that she needs to look at ramping up her defensive side too because we’ve seen it. She can be a phenomenal defender.”

Ewald is committed to Bethany Lutheran College in Mankato, Minnesota.

“It’s very exciting,” she said. “I love how small it is. I didn’t know who they were until they reached out to me and my mom said ‘you should check them out.’ I really liked the campus and it just felt like home there.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Other notable performances:

Basketball: Kelsi Martini, Pequot Lakes, scored 22 points against Pillager.

Montana Carsten, Wadena-Deer Creek, scored 20 points against Staples-Motley.

Payton Gravelle, Wadena-Deer Creek, scored 20 points against Staples-Motley.

Lily Riley, Pierz, scored 22 points against Swanville.’

Teagan Piecek, Aitkin, scored 27 points against Northland.

Livi Lorber, Staples-Motley, scored 20 points against Greenway.

Hockey: Rose Aldridge, Northern Lakes, scored two goals against Hibbing.

Juliana Ewald

Year: Senior

School: Pillager

Sport: Basketball

Position: Guard

Highlights: She scored 33 points including her 1,000th career point against Aitkin and scored 17 points against Pequot Lakes.

Related Topics: LOCAL SPORTSPILLAGER
Conrad Engstrom
By Conrad Engstrom
Started at the Dispatch in June of 2019.
What to read next
Little Falls Flyers Logo.jpg
Prep
Area Gymnastics: Flyers knock off LPGE
Little Falls at Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Dec. 21
December 21, 2022 05:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Annelise Baird
Prep
Warriors Athlete of Week: Brainerd’s Baird making waves in the snow
Annelise Baird won the Mora Pursuit to and athlete of the week honors.
December 21, 2022 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
Sumption_Cayden.jpg
Prep
Athletics: Sumption honored by conference
Sumption earns Central Lakes Conference performer of the week
December 21, 2022 04:47 PM
Girls Wrestling
Prep
Wrestling: Warriors wrestling sees a boom to first-year program
18 girls in grades 5-8 joined the first year of the Brainerd Warriors girls' wrestling program.
December 21, 2022 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop