Female Area Athlete of the Week: Krieger enjoying senior year on the course

Morgan Krieger has played varsity golf for the Pequot Lakes Patriots since seventh grade.

Now a senior, Krieger is still finding ways to impress her teammates and coaches.

Last week, Krieger was the co-medalist with her teammate Genevieve Birkeland in the Fergus Falls Invite at Pebble Lake Golf Course.

More from Conrad





Krieger tallied three birdies in her round at Pebble Lake Golf Course, which helped her cruise to a 3-over, 75.

“I was hitting the ball really well and my driver is starting to come around,” Krieger said. “My putting is starting to get better and it all clicked that day.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She finished tied for sixth with an 85 at the Brainerd Invite which was held at The Classic at Madden’s Wednesday, May 17. Krieger was the top Patriot in a Mid-State Conference Championship meet held at Headwaters Golf Club last week when she finished third with a 77 Monday, May 15.

“Starting out as a seventh grader it was a really young team,” Pequot Lakes head coach Savannah Nelson said. “When she was starting out, she told me she was just hoping to play in a couple of varsity meets and she ended up going to everyone and being our consistent No. 3 player.”

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

Nelson is in her sixth season as the girls’ golf coach at Pequot Lakes, which puts her first year as Krieger’s seventh-grade year.

“She’s just been enjoying every meet,” Nelson said. “She’s making practice fun for everyone and is definitely the one in the van that plays a bunch of games. She doesn’t like a quiet van, which definitely makes it fun for me, too.

“Sometimes she’ll ask me to walk with her on a hole just to have someone to talk to and talk about things that aren’t golf related and to talk through a shot. She knows when she needs someone to chat with and knows her game inside and out. One thing that’s cool is that she knows when to take a little more risk and knows when to play a little bit smarter and safer which comes with experience.”

Krieger said the mental toughness part of her game is something she’s worked hard at.

“When I was a seventh grader I could barely get through a round without beating myself up,” she said. “Now, as a senior, I can forget about the bad shots and move on.”

Krieger is the lone senior on a team that is coming off two state tournament appearances.

ADVERTISEMENT

Krieger earned All-State honors as a sophomore when she finished in ninth place at the state tournament in 2021 with a two-day score of 167. Her score helped the Patriots finish fifth as a team.

She repeated with All-State honors as a junior with another ninth-place finish at state with a two-day score of 122 — the second round of state was a nine-hole round due to weather. Her score helped the Patriots net a third-place finish as a team.

“I think her confidence in our team trickles down and creates a positive atmosphere at practice and meets,” Nelson said. “She and I have a similar mindset where nothing is guaranteed. We still have to shoot the good scores, but she has the confidence and going into that section round with confidence is huge and will rub off on everyone.”

As a leader, Krieger isn’t as quiet as she used to be.

“I used to never talk,” she said. “But now, being the only senior on the team. I just try to step up and be a role model for the younger girls the best I can.”

As a senior, Krieger has enjoyed the moment and soaked up the memories at each meet this year.

During her win at Pebble Lake Golf Course last week, she couldn’t help but remember it is the same course where she first broke 100 as a seventh grader.

“Every time we play there I have good memories,” Krieger said. “So going into that meet I knew it was probably going to be a good round. It was a little chilly, so I had to get through that. I love the course though, so it made for a good vibe.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Nelson added: “It was a full circle moment with all the memories coming back from that first season. Every year since she’s just made consistent improvements. She loves golf and her parents are there supporting her each meet. She is a quiet competitor. She keeps her composure throughout the whole round which is why she can pull off some great scores. Ever since she was in seventh grade her mental game has been the strongest. She doesn’t like the bad shots to get her down and has a lot of grit.”

Krieger was named a finalist for Ms. Golf in Minnesota. She gave Nelson a lot of credit for helping her have a successful career.

“She’s the best,” Krieger said of her coach. “Even when I have a bad day, she never cares about how bad I play. She just wants me to be happy and be back the next day. She’s always there for me whether it’s golf or not and has never gotten mad at me for how I play. It’s awesome to always have her there.”

Other notable performances:

Softball: Kaitlyn Geschwill, Pequot Lakes, became the all-time leader in strikeouts in school history with 582.

Britney Schommer, Pierz, finished 3-for-4 with a home run, double and four RBIs against Royalton.

Avery Amerud, BHV, went 2-for-4 with a triple, two runs and three RBIs against LPGE.

Kendra Couture, Little Falls, went 5-for-6 with a double in two games.

Jada Dykhoff, Wadena-Deer Creek, went 5-for-8 with five runs, three RBIs, two triples and a double in a doubleheader against Pillager.

Golf: Genevieve Birkeland, Pequot Lakes, co-medalist in the Fergus Falls Invite.

Morgan Krieger

Year: Senior

School: Pequot Lakes

Sport: Golf

Highlights: She finished as co-medalist in the Fergus Falls Invite.