Female Area Athlete of the Week: Larson a true floor general for Patriots

It’s fun to be Isabel Larson.

As the Pequot Lakes point guard, she has multiple weapons to set up on a nightly basis, including herself.

“It’s awesome,” she said. “We have a great bench and any girl can come in and succeed at any role they are thrown into. We always practice different positions and each girl can do well at each thing.”

Last week Larson scored 16 points in a 56-25 win against Mesabi East and followed it with a season-high 21 points in a 77-48 win against Duluth Marshall.

“We ran some special plays for me because I got hot with my shot on Friday and I had a lot of chances to drive to the rim and I was finishing really well both days,” Larson said. “I feel pretty confident coming off of last year and it helps with the experience that I’ve had on varsity.”

She started the season with 17 points in a win against Pillager Dec. 1. After scoring three points in a loss to Albany and seven points in a win against Royalton, she got back into double figures with 12 points against Pine City Dec. 30.

Pequot Lakes head coach Brian Lempola said Larson has just as much value on the defensive end for his team.

“Not only is she a big scoring threat, but she is a catalyst on defense for us,” he said. “She sets the pace and the tone on the defensive side and it translates to offense. She leads the break and gets easier shots for her and also her teammates. She creates awesome scoring opportunities right now.

“We are blessed to have some really good athletes and basketball players right now. Izzy is just an outstanding competitor and brings 110% effort every minute she’s on the floor and empties the gas tank every night. And I think that type of effort and mindset is contagious across the board.”

Last year, the Patriots finished with a 31-2 record and earned the consolation championship in the Class 2A State Tournament.

Larson put her stamp on the Patriots’ 60-44 win over Montevideo in the fifth-place game with 16 points. She scored in double figures all three state games including a 21-point outburst in a 66-53 win over Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial.

In the Section 7-2A final win over Pierz last year, Larson led the scoring attack for the Patriots with 20 points to help Pequot reach state.

Last season, Larson finished with 424 points (12.8 per game), 131 rebounds (4.0 per game), 116 assists (3.5 per game) and 69 steals. She shot 48% (151-317) from the field, 27% (27-100) from 3-point and 74% (95-129) from the free throw line.

“I think midway through the year last year she really took a big step in her game,” Lempola said. “From January on, she was playing incredible basketball and she is there again this year. She is finishing so well around the rim and is tenacious on defense and gets us going.”

Lempola added Larson makes calls on the floor herself and has taken over as a floor general.

“She competes hard in practice and is always trying to get better,” Lempola said. “That’s what is exciting about her is that the sky's the limit.”

Larson was also a part of the Patriots’ volleyball team this fall which finished second in the Class 2A State Tournament. She competes on the track and field team in the spring.

Larson said the goal is to get back to state not only this year, but for her senior year as well.

“Even though we went to state last year there seems to be a lot more pressure this year to get back,” Larson said. “We are still kind of have a young team. We only have two seniors and the juniors have had to step up. As a point guard, I have to be a leader and be vocal on the court. We know teams are after us, so we have been making practices more intense. We want to make it back this year and hopefully, do better.”

Lempola added: “We are blessed to have her another year.”

Other notable performances:

Basketball: Margaret Silgen, Crosby-Ironton, scored 20 points against Pine City.

Alyssa Sadlovsky, Pierz, scored 26 points against Melrose.

Reagan Ludovissie, Verndale, scored 21 points against Pine River-Backus.

Ramsey Tulenchik, Pine River-Backus, scored 23 points against Verndale.

Tori Oehrlein, Crosby-Ironton, tallied 31 points, 17 rebounds and 13 assists against Pillager

Hockey: Rose Aldridge, Northern Lakes, recorded two goals and three assists against Breckenridge.

Isabel Larson

Year: Junior

School: Pequot Lakes

Sport: Basketball

Position: Guard

Highlights: Scored 21 points against Duluth Marshall and 16 points against Mesabi East