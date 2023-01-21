Female Area Athlete of the Week: Little Falls’ Craft smashes personal all-around record

It was a record-breaking day for Tahlia Craft.

The Little Falls senior put together her personal best in the all-around at the Maple Lake Invite Saturday, Jan. 14.

She scored 33.15, which placed her third and helped the Flyers finish second as a team with a 126.05 total.

Craft recorded a career-high in three different events at the Maple Lake Invite. She finished with an 8.15 on beam, an 8.8 on the vault and an 8.4 on the bars.

She placed second on the bars and tied for fifth on the vault.

“It was the best meet of my high school career,” Craft said. “When I do all-around, I try to put in my head to have fun and not put any added pressure on myself and that was my mentality. I was super happy and didn’t think I would make it because my floor score was a little lower than it normally is. The 8.4 on the bars was what really pushed me over the edge.”

Little Falls head coach Rachelle LeBlanc called Craft’s performance in the Maple Lake Invite “amazing.”

“We had her put in a couple of new skills for the meet,” LeBlanc said. “We had her try a new vault and a new skill on beam, so we went into the meet together hoping she could complete those skills because there is a lot of nerves with new skills on meet day. She ended up performing amazingly and that ended up inspiring the team and led them to second place.”

Craft placed second in the all-around in the Flyers’ loss to Sauk Rapids. That included a second-place finish on the bars.

She started the season by winning the all-around with a 32.5 in the Flyers’ win against Long Prairie-Grey Eagle. Craft won three events in the meet against LPGE.

The biggest improvement Craft has made is on the floor. An event where she said she struggled with mental blocks due to injuries.

“She had a fear of back tumbling,” LeBlanc said. “She has overcome it and that is the reason she has been able to get a, now, 33 in the all-around because she has upped her floor score so drastically.”

Craft added: “I broke my back last year, so just coming back from that injury mentally and physically, was a challenge to overcome. But it’s my senior year, so I just told myself to go all out.”

LeBlanc said the best event for Craft is the bars, which is rare for a high school athlete.

“She is always a powerhouse on bars for us,” LeBlanc said. “She is so clean and does every skill perfectly, so there is very little the judges can take off because she does her skills so textbook.”

Craft credited her strong bar routines to her Junior Olympic training background.

“I trained at Granite City Gymnastics for my formative years,” Craft said. “So, having that as a background they emphasized form over skill, so it made me have a good, clean bar routine which is less common in high school gymnastics.”

Craft has been a captain for Flyers’ gymnastics now for three seasons. She loves mentoring the younger gymnasts on the team.

“There are three seventh graders who I drive to weight lifting just back and forth,” Craft said. “There is just that little bonding time that I get to have with the younger girls and I usually didn’t do that when I was a sophomore and junior.”

LeBlanc added: “She just brings an energy and a work ethic into the gym that rubs off on all the girls. She’s had her fair share of injuries and setbacks, but she really does what she needs to do outside the gym in rehab and recovery and also mentally she prepares herself for each meet. It’s an honor to coach gymnasts like that. She’s an absolute light.”

Craft’s goal is to make the 9.0 club on the vault by the end of the season.

“It would be huge for me,” Craft said. “Nines were pretty common for me coming for JO, but I’ve never gotten one in high school and with those being so uncommon in high school it would mean a lot.”

Other notable performances:

Basketball: Tori Oehrlein, Crosby-Ironton, recorded 46 points, 20 rebounds and seven assists against Duluth Marshall. She recorded 41 points, 15 rebounds, 15 steals and six assists against Aitkin. She recorded 36 points, 21 rebounds and 11 assists against Cloquet.

Hannah Compton, Crosby-Ironton, scored 23 points against Cloquet

Hannah Barchus, Pine River-Backus, scored 25 points against Clearbrook-Gonvick and 19 points against Cherry.

Jada Loucks, Pillager, scored 21 points against Sebeka.

Katie Blaha, Verndale, scored 20 points against Henning.

