Female Area Athlete of the Week: Little Falls freshman earns athlete of the week

Sophia Sinclair may be a freshman, but it won’t stop her from getting buckets.

The Little Falls basketball player led the Flyers with 23 points in a 59-43 win over Staples-Motley last week.

Sinclair shot 10-for-20 from the field and grabbed five rebounds in the win. She also recorded three steals and two blocks.

“It was the energy from my teammates and just the overall environment,” Sinclair said. “Our communication was just there. My teammates do a very good job of recognizing when people are open or having a good game. They do a very good job of feeding me the ball when I’m scoring the ball. We are playing team basketball.”

When asked what position she played, the 6-foot Sinclair said everywhere.

“I’m mostly a forward,” she said.

Little Falls head coach Aaron Bring called Sinclair a guard and a forward, but with her height, she can play center when needed.

“She’s tall, athletic and long,” Bring said. “She has some abilities on the basketball floor that you can’t teach.”

Sinclair played a few varsity minutes for the Flyers as an eighth grader. She appeared in 13 games and scored 35 points with 42 rebounds, 10 steals and four blocks.

“This offseason was huge for her,” Bring said. “She put a lot of time in. She’s a gym rat. The kid loves basketball. She is still young and is learning and it’s a process. She loves to compete and is a good basketball player.”

Now as a starter, Sinclair is enjoying having a big role.

“It was a little stressful at first,” Sinclair said. “The coaches and my teammates have done a very good job of helping me understand what I need to do to help the team. They have been able to answer my questions and tell me where I need to be and are supportive. I enjoy feeling like I have a reason to be there and I think it’s why I’ve done a good job of scoring this year so far. I’ve always enjoyed scoring and that’s definitely a place where I have been able to help.

“Coming into the year I think my main goal was to goal and try to help others and grow as a leader.”

Sinclair said upperclassmen like seniors Ana Steadman and Kendal Swantek have been vital in helping her adjust to the varsity game. She said the older players and those at her position have helped her figure out her role.

“The other girls accept her,” Bring said. “We preach family and we don’t separate by age. I want my seniors to know my seventh graders. They’ve been really accepting and make her really comfortable and push her into that leadership role.”

Sinclair has scored in double figures in all three Flyers games this season. She scored 10 points in a loss to Rocori Nov. 30 and 10 points in a loss to Detroit Lakes Dec. 2.

“We were in the gym a lot to start the season which I think boosted our confidence and made us ready to play,” Sinclair said. “We played a few tough teams to start with and I think after competing with them it boosted our confidence a little bit. I think we bumped it up against Staples.”

Bring said he hasn’t been surprised at how Sinclair has played to start the season.

“This summer, she showed she was going to be one of the key contributors on our team,” Bring said. “The thing about her is that she is a confident player and the other girls don’t look at her as a freshman. She doesn’t look like a freshman and has started to lead a little bit. They look at her as one of our better players and they know she makes a better basketball team.”

Sinclair’s favorite spots on the court are when she can get in the lane.

“I scored pretty well there,” she said. “If I’m having a really good shooting game I like to shoot from the (corner).”

Bring called Sinclair a sponge in practice.

“She’s continuously learning,” Bring said. “Coaching a freshman at the varsity level, there is a lot they haven’t experienced before and you can’t blame them. She asks a ton of questions, her dad is on our staff, so it’s a basketball family and she is learning every day.”

Other notable performances:

Basketball: Montana Cartsen, Wadena-Deer Creek, scored 22 points against New York Mills.

Tori Oehrlein, Crosby-Ironton, scored 23 points against Esko.

Juliana Ewald, Pillager, scored 23 points against Long Prairie-Grey Eagle.

Ramsey Tulenchik, Pine River-Backus, scored 23 points against Browerville.

