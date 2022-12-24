Female Area Athlete of the Week: Oehrlein tabs a near triple-double against WDC

After a slow start to the season by her standards, Tori Oehrlein picked things up last week.

The Crosby-Ironton freshman scored 39 points and recorded 22 rebounds and nine assists in the Rangers’ 77-68 win over Wadena-Deer Creek Monday, Dec. 12.

It was C-I’s only game of the week and improved the team to 2-2.

“What was going well for me was our defense was pretty good,” Oehrlein said. “My drives were going really well too.”

Oehrlein was held to under 20 points in the Rangers opening losses to Proctor and Albany to start the season.

She poured in 23 points in C-I’s first win of the season against Esko Dec. 8.

Things clicked for Oehrlein against WDC as she was more aggressive, attempting 29 field goals and making 16 of them.

“The first three games I was not playing the way I should’ve,” Oehrlein said. “I was playing more passive and not as aggressive. Now I’m getting into the flow.”

C-I head coach Peter Vukelich said some of his actions during the WDC game might’ve helped Oehrlein be more aggressive.

“It was probably after I got my (technical foul),” he said with a laugh. “I like to walk up and down the sidelines and when the coach can’t be in your ear all the time I think she really took the on-court leadership to the next level in that second half.”

Oehrlein wasn’t the only player to reach 30 points in the game as WDC’s Madison Carsten put in 33 points in a losing effort.

“It was fun to see when you take a step back after the game,” Vukelich said. “I didn’t realize (Carsten) had 30 until I looked at the book afterward. It was a quiet 30 and it’s not too often you can say that. I knew she was scoring, but I didn’t think it was that much.”

Despite being a freshman, Oehrlein is the two-time Brainerd Dispatch All-Area Player of the Year.

As an eighth grader, she finished 826 points (29.5 per game), 321 rebounds (12.3 per game), 117 assists (4.5 per game), 92 steals and 22 blocked shots. She also shot 52% (306-585) from the field, 36% (97-268) from 3-point and 69% (109-157) from the free throw line.

She eclipsed 1,000 points in her career as an eighth grader with her career-high being 48 points against Staples-Motley last season. She’s the fastest girl to reach 1,000 points in state history.

As a seventh grader, she finished with 456 points (21.7 per game), 212 rebounds (10.1 per game), 140 assists (6.7 per game), 60 steals and 20 blocked shots. She also shot 50% (165-330) from the field, 45% (67-148) from 3-point and 66% (54-81) from the free throw line.

Vukelich said he’s pushed Oehrlein to take over games more this season.

“I’ve had college coaches tell me this, that she is being selfish by being too unselfish,” Vukelich said. “She wants her teammates to score, but realistically she is the best player on the floor and when you are that much above everyone else on the floor sometimes you have to take that initiative.”

As a rebounder, Vukelich said it helps when Oehrlein grabs defensive rebounds when teams throw junk defenses at them, like a box-in-one or triangle-in-two, where defenders face guard Oehrlein.

“The best thing we can do sometimes is to run sets on the inside while girls are shooting, so she can get the offensive board and get her points that way,” Vukelich said. “No one can jump Tori and she has such an eye for the ball off the rim.”

Oehrlein said some of her improvements have come naturally.

“It’s a little bit harder to get rebounds now because teams are really trying to box me out,” she said. “But I can get more rebounds because I’m stronger. Usually when I’m getting doubled or tripled teamed my passing can find someone open and they can make an easy play.”

Oehrlein was also named captain of the Rangers’ by her teammates. An honor that Vukelich says speaks volumes about what her teammates think of her.

“Us coaches OKed it after she was voted captain and she has that respect from her teammates to be the on-court leader,” he said. “Now how she portrays it sometimes depends on how teammates take it. In the heat of the moment, she might sound a little snarky, but it’s because Tori wants to win.”

Oehrlein added: “I’m really happy about it. I have to keep being a leader and show the girls how it’s done. I’ve just been talking more on defense.”

Other notable performances:

Basketball: Madison Carsten, Wadena-Deer Creek, scored 33 points against Crosby-Ironton.

