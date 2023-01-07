Female Area Athlete of the Week: Sadlovsky expanding her game as a junior

PIERZ — Alyssa Sadlovsky didn’t know how to answer the question about what position she plays.

“I’d say kind of a guard and kind of a forward,” she said with a laugh. “I don’t usually take the ball up every time, but I can.”

Whatever position she plays, the Pierz junior lit it up for 26 points in the Pioneers’ loss to Horace in the first game of the Granite City Classic last week.

“I was just trying to give us some momentum after the first half to get us going on the right track,” she said. “It was a fun atmosphere and it was good competition. Kind of reminded me of a playoff atmosphere.”

She followed it with nine points in a win over Cass Lake-Bena the next day.

“She got a lot of second-chance points off rebounds which helped,” Pierz head coach Matt Poepping said. “She gained some confidence from the first half which always helps. She’s a pretty good shooter and probably our best overall shooter as someone who can shoot a few feet beyond the arc and defenses have to honor that.”

Sadlovsky started the season with 15 points in a win against Swanville Dec. 1 and 18 points in a win against Staples-Motley Dec. 9.

She scored in double figures again with 15 points in a win against Mille Lacs Dec. 17 and before the holiday break had four points in a win against Osakis.

Pierz is coming off a season where they made a surprise run to the Section 7-2A title game. They lost to Pequot Lakes, which ended up in fifth place at the Class 2A State Tournament.

The rematch between the Pioneers and Patriots scheduled for Jan. 3 was postponed due to the winter storm.

“It was a bummer our game got canceled,” Sadlovsky said. “I was really hoping to play them. They are someone we know if we beat, we can make it. Another team like that is Crosby-(Ironton) who is right up there again this year.”

Pierz has kept the momentum from last year with a 5-1 record and a No. 18 ranking in Class 2A. Pequot Lakes also ranks in the top 20.

“We felt like we had something to build off of after last year,” Sadlovsky said. “Everyone wants to get back there and make it one more step. So, we are working really hard in practice to see what works for us.”

As a sophomore last year, she finished with 324 points (10.8 per game), 110 rebounds (3.7 per game), 44 assists (1.5 per game) and 39 steals. She shot 38% (118-315) from the field, 34% (65-190) from 3-point and 52% (23-44) from the free throw line.

“She’s gotten a lot stronger,” Poepping said. “She was in the weight room every day and working on getting stronger and faster and you can tell. She is one of our hardest workers on the court and never takes a play off.”

Sadlovsky is known as a 3-pointer shooter, but this season has tried to expand her game more.

“I would’ve considered myself more of a shooter last year, but this year I feel like I can get to the rack more,” she said. “Or just trying to contribute in other ways like defense.”

Even as a junior, Sadlovsky is stepping in as a leader for the Pioneers.

“After last year, I’m just feeling more confident,” she said. “And that I have more control and that the younger kids can look up to me or come to me for advice. I just try to help make the team as one.”

Poepping added: “She’s always willing to do whatever is asked of her and she is going to do it to the best of her ability. She’s never going to buck the system or roll her eyes at you and she takes constructive criticism really well. She leads by action. She’s the first one in the weight room. First one at practice and morning shootarounds that kind of stuff.”

Sadlovsky credited her coach for helping her get comfortable on the varsity level.

“I have the experience now, so it helps to know that I have the capability to do what I can do,” she said.

Sadlovsky is a three-sport athlete for the Pioneers playing volleyball in the fall and softball in the spring. However, she said basketball has a special place in her heart.

“I like the team and program we have developed,” she said. “It feels like a family where we are super close. You know every game is going to be fun and after last year it’s just a boost of confidence that we know we can do it.”

Other notable performances:

Basketball: Tori Oehrlein, Crosby-Ironton, recorded 35 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and four steals against Mountain Iron-Buhl. She tallied 23 points and 12 rebounds against Montevideo.

