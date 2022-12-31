Female Area Athlete of the Week: Tulenchik keeps improving for Tigers

Ramsey Tulenchik is no stranger to the Pine River-Backus Tigers lineup.

The senior has started on varsity for PRB since she was a freshman. She continued to show how dangerous she is with a 28-point performance in the Tigers’ 58-50 victory over Staples-Motley last week.

“I was attacking the basket a lot more and my teammates found me when I was open and it was making our plays a lot smoother,” Tulenchik said.

PRB head coach Tucker Sheley liked the way his senior was attacking the basket.

“She’s improved her ability to attack in a fast-break setting and I think that added dimension to her game has made her a little more difficult to stop,” Sheley said.

Tulenchik has led the Tigers in scoring in each of their first four games.

She opened the season with 16 points in a one-point loss to Wadena-Deer Creek.

Tulenchik scored 23 points in a 73-62 win over Browerville Dec. 6 and registered 14 points in a 75-40 win over Sebeka.

“It’s been a blast to watch her get better,” Sheley said. “She’s put in a lot of time. Not only during the season, but in the spring, summer and fall. It’s been very enjoyable to watch her mature as a player both skill-wise and as a leader on the court and in practice.”

As a freshman, Tulenchik finished with 337 points (13.2 per game), 113 rebounds (4.2 per game), 43 assists (1.5 per game), 54 steals and 22 blocked shots. She shot 46% (117-253) from the field and 59% (89-151) from the free throw line. She was named to the Brainerd Dispatch All-Area Second Team.

Tulenchik made the Dispatch All-Area First Team as a sophomore and junior.

“I’ve put in a lot of work in the summer and that’s helped get me more experience,” Tulenchik said. “The biggest improvement I’ve made is probably attacking the basket.”

In 2020-21, as a sophomore, she finished with 383 points (19.1 per game), 171 rebounds (8.6 per game), 41 assists (2.0 per game), 52 steals and 17 blocked shots. She shot 52% (146-251) from the field and 51% (91-177) from the free throw line.

Last year, she tallied 639 points (25.6 per game), 264 rebounds (10.6 per game), 56 assists (2.2 per game), 88 steals and 50 blocked shots. She shot 53% (236-444) from the field and 58% (165-284) from the free throw line.

“This last year I think her decision-making has definitely improved,” Sheley said. “A few times last year she would try to kind of ram it down low and she was an excellent post player for us last year. But now she is more of a complete player for us this year and is able to make a couple of mid-range shots and step out to the 3-point line when necessary. Then pulling up when teams are either doubling or looking to take a charge on her. Last year, I think she would’ve tried to be too aggressive in the post and now she can make those mature decisions.”

Tulenchik reached 1,000 points in her career against Cass Lake-Bena last January. She finished with 31 points total for the game in a Tigers victory.

As a senior, Tulenchik has stepped up as more of a leader.

“She’s taking on a role model position a lot better than she has in the past,” Sheley said. “She is looking out for teammates and helping girls get in the right position and is more vocal in practice. It’s been fun to see her take off as a leader.”

Tulenchik said she remembers having great leaders on the team when she was a young player.

“When I was a freshman I had good senior leadership,” she said. “I realized I needed to be like them because I liked the way they treated me and also pushed me, so I got better.”

Sheley said Tulenchik has a motor and intensity that most players don’t.

“That shows up in games,” he said. “She makes herself better that way and she also improves and pushes her teammates with that constant motor she brings.”

