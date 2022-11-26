Football: 47 area players named to All-Area Second Team

Forty-seven area athletes made the Dispatch All-Area Football second team.

Aitkin’s Blaise Sanford and Wadena-Deer Creek’s Grant Seelhammer led the area with eight sacks each.

Little Falls’ Mark Hughes and Verndale’s Shawn Schmitz led the area in interceptions with five to land spots on the second team.

Brainerd received nine players on the second team while WDC got eight players.

Players were nominated by their coaches and voted on by the Dispatch sports department.

Blaise Sanford, Aitkin senior, OT/DE

Named All-District Northeast White and helped block for a team that rushed for 2,386 yards and 31 touchdowns. He finished with 45 tackles, eight sacks, one tackle for loss and one forced fumble.

Craig Aston, Aitkin senior, OT/DT

Named All-District Northeast White and helped block for a team that rushed for 2,386 yards and 31 touchdowns. He finished with 43 tackles, one sack, three tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries.

Alex Palm, Aitkin senior, RB/LB

Named All-District Northeast White and finished with 316 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 52 carries. He caught 10 passes for 114 yards and one touchdown. He finished with 50 tackles, four tackles for loss and one interception.

Kane Beirne, Aitkin senior, RB/LB

Named All-District Northeast White honorable mention and finished with 108 rushing yards and one touchdown on 26 carries. He caught one pass for 11 yards. He finished with 78 tackles, three tackles for loss and one forced fumble.

Nathan Price, Aitkin TE/DE

Named All-District Northeast White honorable mention and helped block for a team that rushed for 2,386 yards and 31 touchdowns. He caught three passes for 38 yards and one touchdown. He finished with 30 tackles and one tackle for loss.

Eli Wiskow, Brainerd senior, DE

Named All-District North Central Red and finished with 36 tackles, eight tackles for loss, three sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Josh Albright, Brainerd senior, OL

Named All-District North Central Red and blocked for a team that amassed 2,305 total yards including 1,406 rushing yards and 899 passing yards for 27 total touchdowns.

Caleb Lange, Brainerd senior, OL/DL

Named All-District North Central Red and blocked for a team that amassed 2,305 total yards including 1,406 rushing yards and 899 passing yards for 27 total touchdowns. He finished with 16 tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks, one fumble recovery and three pass breakups.

Ryan Kennedy, Brainerd junior, LB

Named All-District North Central Red honorable mention and finished with 40 tackles, four tackles for loss, two interceptions, one pick-six and one pass breakup.

DJ Tumpkin, Brainerd junior, LB

Named All-District North Central Red honorable mention and finished with 69 tackles, seven tackles for loss, four sacks, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble, two interceptions and one pass breakup.

Brandon Stark, Brainerd junior, DB

Named All-District North Central Red honorable mention and finished with 57 tackles, one tackle for loss, 10 pass breakups and one blocked punt.

Jake Merseth, Brainerd junior, WR

Named All-District North Central Red honorable mention and finished with 23 catches for 291 yards and four touchdowns.

Sean Holbrook, Brainerd junior, DB

Named All-District North Central Red honorable mention and finished with 35 tackles, four interceptions and three pass breakups. He finished with 140 rushing yards and one touchdown on 17 carries.

Bennett Bernander, Brainerd junior, K

Named All-District North Central Red honorable mention and finished with 39 kickoffs with an average of 54 yards a kick. He kicked 19-for-21 on extra points and 2-for-4 on field goals with a long of 36 yards.

Will Meyer, Crosby-Ironton senior, OL/DL

Named All-District Northeast Blue and blocked for an offense that accumulated 2,744 total yards including 2,108 rushing yards and 636 passing yards. He finished with 30.5 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and one pass breakup.

Brayden Holmvig, Crosby-Ironton senior, WR/DB

Named All-District Northeast Blue honorable mention and finished with 12 catches for 157 yards for three touchdowns. He finished with 34.5 tackles, five tackles for loss and six pass breakups.

Gabe Windorski, Crosby-Ironton senior, OL/DL

Named All-District Northeast Blue honorable mention and blocked for an offense that accumulated 2,744 total yards including 2,108 rushing yards and 636 passing yards. He finished with 15.5 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss.

Kolbe Severson, Crosby-Ironton junior, QB/DB

Named All-District Northeast Blue honorable mention and finished with 636 yards and nine touchdowns on 40-of-92 passing. He finished with 423 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 97 carries. He finished with 2.5 tackles and one pass breakup.

Hank LeClair, Little Falls junior, RB

Named All-District East Central North and finished with 618 yards and four touchdowns on 148 carries. He caught nine passes for 73 yards and one touchdown. He finished with 7.5 tackles and two tackles for loss

Isaac Olson, Little Falls junior, WR/DB

Named All-District East Central North and finished with 18 catches for 190 yards and a touchdown. He finished with 60.5 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 pass breakups, one fumble recovery and one defensive touchdown.

Mark Hughes, Little Falls junior, DB

Named All-District East Central North and finished with 46.5 tackles, five interceptions, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, one defensive touchdown and three pass breakups.

Dylan Young, Little Falls senior, OL/LB

Named All-District East Central North honorable mention and blocked for a team that accumulated 1,935 yards of total offense including 809 rushing yards and 1,137 passing yards. He finished with 30 tackles, three tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and one pass break up.

Malaki Bachan, Little Falls senior, DL

Named All-District East Central North honorable mention and finished with 35 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and one pass breakup.

Gabe Shanoff, Little Falls junior, K

Named North East Central District special teams player of the year. He finished 11-for-11 on extra points and 3-for-7 on field goals.

Clay Wolf, Pequot Lakes senior, RB/LB

Named All-District Midwest Red honorable mention and finished with 130 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries. He finished with 18 solo tackles, 31 assists, 3.5 tackles for loss, one sack, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, two interceptions and two pass breakups.

Lucas Ganley, Pequot Lakes senior, OL

Named All-District Midwest Red honorable mention and blocked for an offense that accumulated 4,376 total yards including 1,863 rushing yards and 2,513 passing yards.

Riley Peters, Pequot Lakes junior, OL/DL

Named All-District Midwest Red and blocked for an offense that accumulated 4,376 total yards including 1,863 rushing yards and 2,513 passing yards. He finished with 10 solo tackles, 17 assists, two tackles for loss and one forced fumble.

Alex Kriesel, Pequot Lakes junior, WR/S

He finished with 30 solo tackles, 25 assists, 1.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, one interception and one pass break up.

Bryar Nordby, Pequot Lakes sophomore, WR/DB

Named All-District Midwest Red and finished with 36 catches for 497 yards and six touchdowns. He rushed for 388 yards and six touchdowns on 58 carries. He finished with 24 solo tackles, 23 assists, 1.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one interception and two pass breakups.

Jacob Lane, Pequot Lakes sophomore, OL/DL

He blocked 4,376 total yards including 1,863 rushing yards and 2,513 passing yards.

Max Barclay, Pierz junior, LB/TE

Named All-District Mid-State Sub 1 and All-Section 6-3A. He blocked for a team that rushed for 2,735 yards and passed for 371 yards. He finished with 23 tackles, 17 assists, four sacks and one interception.

Zach Michael, Pillager senior, OL/DL

He blocked for an offense that accumulated 1,751 rushing yards and 355 passing yards for a total of 2,106 yards. He finished with 21.5 tackles and two tackles for loss.

Aiden Turnbaugh, Pillager junior, DL

He finished with 17 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.

Danny Heldman, Pillager junior, OL/DL

He blocked for an offense that accumulated 1,751 rushing yards and 355 passing yards for a total of 2,106 yards. He finished with 15 tackles and two tackles for loss.

Derek Hoglin, Pillager sophomore, RB/LB

He rushed for 486 yards and two touchdowns on 79 carries. He finished with 17.5 tackles and one tackle for loss.

Rian Struss, Pine River-Backus senior, TE/DE

Named All-Northwest South Subdistrict. He finished with 33 catches for 529 yards and three touchdowns. He finished with 30 tackles, two sacks, five tackles for loss, one interception and one fumble recovery.

Chance Abraham, Pine River-Backus junior, FB/LB/K

Named All-Northwest South Subdistrict. He finished with 278 rushing yards and one touchdown on 49 carries. He finished with 12 catches for 108 yards. He finished with 50 tackles, 0.5 sacks, 5.5 tackles for loss, three fumble recoveries and two pass breakups. He kicked 12-of-17 extra points and 1-for-1 on field goals.

Elijah Claussen, Staples-Motley sophomore, OL/DL

Named All-Midwest White Subdistrict and blocked for a team that gained 1,364 total yards including 608 rushing yards and 776 passing yards. He finished with 50.5 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and 0.5 sacks.

Shawn Schmitz, Verndale senior, QB/DB

Named All-Nine Man Section 4. He’s completed 47-of-108 (43.5%) passes for 862 yards and 10 touchdowns. He finished with 38 solo tackles, 24 assists, two tackles for loss, one sack and five interceptions.

Koby Endres, Wadena-Deer Creek Senior, OL/DT/LB

Named All-District Northwest South. He finished with 75.5 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss and two sacks. He blocked for an offense that gained 3,419 yards of total offense including 1,862 passing yards and 1,557 rushing yards.

MJ Lunde, Wadena-Deer Creek senior, OL/LB/LS

Named All-District Northwest South. He finished with 49 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks, one interception and one fumble recovery. He blocked for an offense that gained 3,419 yards of total offense including 1,862 passing yards and 1,557 rushing yards.

Josiah Kallevig, Wadena-Deer Creek junior, QB

Named All-District Northwest South honorable mention and Northwest South District Quarterback of the year. He completed 110-of-164 (67.1%) of his passes for 1,382 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Cole Woods, Wadena-Deer Creek senior, WR/DB/K

Named All-District Northwest South honorable mention. He finished with seven catches for 78 yards. He finished with 17 tackles and four interceptions.

Grant Seelhammer, Wadena-Deer Creek junior, OL/DE

Named All-District Northwest South honorable mention. He finished with 53 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks. He blocked for an offense that gained 3,419 yards of total offense including 1,862 passing yards and 1,557 rushing yards.

Isaac Hamann, Wadena-Deer Creek senior, WR/DB

Named All-District Northwest South honorable mention. He finished with 13 catches for 190 yards and four touchdowns. He finished with 30 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one interception and one defensive touchdown.

Gunner Olson, Wadena-Deer Creek junior, OL

He blocked for an offense that gained 3,419 yards of total offense including 1,862 passing yards and 1,557 rushing yards.

Simon Kreklau, Wadena-Deer Creek junior, LB

He finished with 39 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack and one interception.

All Area Top 20’s

Rushing yards

Name, School Total

Jacob Williams, Ait 1,402

Damien Bentho, Brd 1,108

Gabe Ridlon, CI 1,040

Jaden Schulke, Vern 1,036

Jacob LeBlanc, Prz 965

Evan Lunde, WDC 836

Corby Kern, Vern 760

Reese Young, Prz 726

Christian Hoge, Pil 720

Kirby Fischer, Prz 640

Hank LeClair, LF 618

John Paul Elsenpeter, PL 587

Ethan Lodge, PRB 581

Derek Hoglin, Pil 486

Kole Dampha, Vern 465

Kolbe Severson, CI 423

Bryar Nordby, PL 388

Tanner Nissen, Ait 360

Evan Rydberg, CI 319

Alex Palm, Ait 316

Rushing Touchdowns

Name, School Total

Jacob Williams, Ait 21

Corby Kern, Vern 16

Jaden Schulke, Vern 15

Evan Lunde, WDC 13

Christian Hoge, Pil 11

Damien Bentho, Brd 10

Jacob LeBlanc, Prz 9

Kirby Fischer, Prz 9

Gabe Ridlon, CI 8

Garrett Cummings, Prz 8

Kolbe Severson, CI 8

Irvin Tulenchik, PRB 7

John Paul Elsenpeter, PL 6

Ethan Lodge, PRB 6

Bryar Nordby, PL 6

Evan Rydberg, CI 5

Shawn Schmitz, Vern 5

Dylan Klancher, CI 4

Kole Dampha, Vern 4

Grant Loge, PL 4

Dylan Gross, Brd 4

Hank LeClair, LF 4

Rushing average

Minimum of 50 carries

Name, Schools avg.

Jaden Schulke, Vern 9.3

Jacob Williams, Ait 8.9

Kole Dampha, Vern 8.3

Bryar Nordby, PL 6.9

Evan Lunde, WDC 6.6

Reese Young, Prz 6.3

Derek Hoglin, Pil 6.2

Alex Palm, Ait 6.0

Jacob LeBlanc, Prz 5.9

John Paul Elsenpeter, PL 5.6

Derek Stangl, Prz 5.5

Ethan Lodge, PRB 5.5

Corby Kern, Vern 5.4

Christian Hoge, Pil 5.3

Gabe Ridlon, CI 5.2

Kirby Fischer, Prz 5.2

Tanner Nissen, Ait 5.2

Damien Bentho, Brd 5.0

Hank LeClair, LF 4.2

Irvin Tulenchik, PRB 3.8

Passing yards

Name, School Total

Grant Loge, PL 2,441

Josiah Kallevig, WDC 1,382

Irvin Tulenchik, PRB 1,196

Marcello Getty, Brd 771

Gavin Anderson, LF 912

Shawn Schmitz, Vern 862

Kolbe Severson, CI 636

Eli Rutten, SM 461

Garrett Cummings, Prz 368

Christian Hoge, Pil 200

Braedyn Smith, Ait 235

Jaxon Janski, LF 225

Peyton Mithun, SM 166

Isaac Hamann, WDC 153

Elijah Claussen, SM 149

Eli Hoelz, Brd 128

Eli Miller, Pil 118

Passing touchdowns

Name, School Total

Grant Loge, PL 32

Josiah Kallevig, WDC 18

Irvin Tulenchik, PRB 15

Shawn Schmitz, Vern 10

Kolbe Severson, CI 9

Gavin Anderson, LF 7

Isaac Hamann, WDC 7

Marcello Getty, Brd 6

Braedyn Smith, Ait 3

Jaxon Janski, LF 2

Completion percentage

Name, School Per.

Josiah Kallevig, WDC 67.1

Marcello Getty, Brd 59.7

Grant Loge, PL 57.0

Btaedyn Smith, Ait 55.9

Irvin Tulenchik, PRB 52.8

Eli Rutten, SM 52

Hank LeClair, LF 43.8

Christian Hoge, Pil 44.3

Kolbe Severson, CI 43.5

Shawn Schmitz, Vern 43.5

Garrett Cummings, Prz 39

Receiving yards

Name, School Total

Teshe Loer, WDC 727

Riley Larson, PL 671

Rian Struss, PRB 529

Owen Bode, LF 509

Bryar Nordby, PL 497

Cullen Kratochvil, PL 444

MJ Lunde, WDC 420

Elijah Blue, SM 359

Riggs Magnuson, PL 356

Eli Hoelz, Brd 354

Jake Merseth, Brd 291

Tyce Russell, Vern 291

Beau Thoma, LF 286

Tyson Barthel, WDC 275

Jeremy Haskin, Vern 260

Darby Boelter, PL 252

Jacob Millsop, CI 215

Ethan Rugroden, PRB 212

Isaac Olson, LF 190

Issac Hamann, WDC 190

Receptions

Name, School Total

Teshe Loer, WDC 70

Owen Bode, LF 41

Bryar Nordby, PL 36

Eli Hoelz, Brd 35

Riley Larson, PL 35

Rian Struss, PRB 33

Beau Thoma, LF 26

Cullen Kratochvil, PL 25

MJ Lunde, WDC 25

Jake Merseth, Brd 23

Riggs Magnuson, PL 22

Elijah Blue, SM 20

Isaac Olson, LF 18

Tyson Barthel, WDC 17

Darby Boelter, PL 15

Colbe Tappe, SM 14

Ethan Lodge, PRB 13

Ben Tyrrell, SM 13

Isaac Hamman, WDC 13

Tyce Russell, Vern 13

Receiving touchdowns

Name, School Total

Riley Larson, PL 11

Teshe Loer, WDC 9

Cullen Kratochvil, PL 8

MJ Lunde, WDC 7

Bryar Nordby, PL 6

Ethan Rugroden, PRB 6

Isaac Hamann, WDC 4

Jake Merseth, Brd 4

Jacob Millsop, CI 4

Jeremy Haskin, Vern 4

Tyson Barthel, WDC 3

Rian Struss, PRB 3

Bradyden Holmvig, CI 3

Tyce Russell, Vern 3

Darby Boelter, PL 3

Ethan Lodge, PRB 2

Eli Hoelz, Brd 2

Eli Abraham, PRB 2

Riggs Magnuson, PL 2

Jaden Schulke, Vern 2

Tackles

Name, School Total

Cullen Kratochvil, PL 88

Kane Beirne, Ait 78

Koby Endres, WDC 75.5

Dylan Gross, Brd 73

Corby Kern, Vern 73

DJ Tumpkin, Brd 69

Hayden Workman, Ait 63

Walker Jones, Ait 62

Isaac Olson, LF 60.5

Tyce Russell, Vern 59.5

Kirby Fischer, Prz 58.5

Brandon Stark, Brd 57

Corbin Knapp, PRB 55.5

Jeremy Haskin, Vern 54

Grant Seelhammer, WDC 53

Evan Lunde, WDC 53

Jacob Millsop, CI 50.5

Elijah Claussen, SM 50.5

Blake Oyster, Vern 50.5

Braden Shamp, Vern 50.5

Tackles for loss

Name, School Total

Corby Kern, Vern 16

Koby Endres, WDC 15.5

Dylan Gross, Brd 14

Cullen Kratochvil, Pl 13.5

Dylan Klancher, CI 13

Malaki Bachan, LF 12.5

Grant Seelhammer, WDC 12.5

Gabe Shanoff, LF 12

Corbin Knapp, PRB 9.5

Blaise Sanford, Ait 9

Noah Larson, SM 8.5

Jacob Millsop, CI 8

Eli Wiskow, Brd 8

Joey Welinski, LF 7

DJ Tumpkin, Brd 7

Hudson Filippi, LF 6.5

Elijah Claussen, SM 6.5

Evan Lunde, WDC 6.5

Mitch Wind, Brd 6

Braden Shamp, Vern 6

Sacks

Name, School Total

Blasie Sanford, Ait 8

Mitch Wind, Brd 8

Grant Seelhammer, WDC 8

Malaki Bachan, LF 4.5

Jacob LeBlanc, Prz 4.5

Max Barclay, Prz 4

DJ Tumpkin, 4

Eli Wiskow, Brd 3

Garrett Cummings, Prz 3

Hudson Filippi, LF 3

Corbin Knapp, PRB 2.5

Ben Tyrrell, SM 2.5

Will Meyer, CI 2

Rian Struss, PRB 2

Caleb Lange, Brd 2

Walker Jones, Ait 2

MJ Lunde, WDC 2

Gene Skiba, Prz 2

Brady Ruhl, PRB 2

Martin Storm, CI 2

Koby Endres, WDC 2

Clay Wolf, PL 2

Morgan Whitford, LF 2

Interceptions

Name, School Total

Mark Hughes, LF 5

Shawn Schmitz, Vern 5

John Hagen, Brd 4

Cole Woods, WDC 4

Seam Holbrook, Brd 4

Darby Boelter, PL 4

Carter DeCent, CI 3

Owen Bode, LF 3

Irvin Tulenchik, PRB 3

Kirby Fischer, Prz 3

Jason Anderson, CI 3

Eddie Sobiech, LF 3

Caden Knutson, Prz 3

Eli Abraham, PRB 3

Tanner Nissen, Ait 2

Conner Kuhns, SM 2

DJ Tumpkin, Brd 2

Brayden Holmvig, CI 2

Elijah Christy, Ait 2

Clay Wolf, PL 2

Ryan Kennedy, Brd 2

Pass breakups

Name, School Total

Mitchell Smude, Prz 12

Jason Anderson, CI 11

Ethan Lodge, PRB 10

Brandon Stark, Brd 10

John Hagen, Brd 9

Carter DeCent, CI 9

Derek Stangl, Prz 7

Ethan Rugroden, PRB 6

Brayden Holmvig, CI 6

Isaac Olson, LF 5.5

Chad King, Brd 4

Kirby Fischer, Prz 4

Eddie Sobiech, LF 4

Irvin Tulenchik, PRB 4

Reese Young, Prz 4

Barron Milham, PRB 4

Sean Holbrook, Brd 3

Gavin Chenoweth, SM 3

Jaxon Janski, LF 3

Caleb Lange, Brd 3

Mark Hughes, LF 3

Forced Fumbles

Name, School Total

Corbin Knapp, PRB 4

Gabe Ridlon, CI 3

Cullen Kratochvil, PL 3

Dylan Gross, Brd 2

Jacob Millsop, CI 2

Tanner Nissen, Ait 2

Elijah Claussen, SM 2

Mitch Wind, Brd 2

Cole Burrell, PRB 2

Kolbe Severson, CI 2

Blake Oyster, Vern 2

Ben Tyrrell, SM 2

Dylan Young, LF 2

Koal Oberfell, PRB 2

Corby Kern, Vern 2

Fumble recoveries

Name, School Total

Culllen Kratochvil, PL 6

Ethan Lodge, PRB 4

Gabe Ridlon, CI 3

Corby Kern, Vern 3

Reese Young, Prz 3

Chance Abraham, PRB 3

Connor Schmitz, Vern 3

Hayden Workman, Ait 2

Jacob Millsop, CI 2

Craig Ashton, Ait 2

Gabe Shanoff, LF 2

Kirby Fischer, Prz 2

Darren Portz, CI 2

Jack Carlson, SM 2

Cole Burrell, PRB 2

Travis Gross, Prz 2

Alex Kriesel, PL 2