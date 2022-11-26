Football: Brainerd notches 6 players on All-Area First Team

With a North Central Subdistrict Red title, the Brainerd Warriors were awarded six players on The Brainerd Dispatch All-Area Football First Team.

Damien Bentho rushed for a team-best 1,108 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Warriors and Dylan Gross recorded 73 tackles to lead the team.

Pequot Lakes made the Section 7-3A Final where they nearly upset Class 3A’s top-ranked Esko to earn four players on the first team. Grant Loge was the leader of the Patriot offense and won Dispatch Player of the Year with 32 touchdown passes to six interceptions.

Pequot linebacker Cullen Kratochvil led the area in tackles with 88 and was named a 2022 Minnesota Football Coaches Association All-Star.

Crosby-Ironton made the Section 7-2A Finals and earned three players on the first team. Pierz also received three players on the first team.

Players were nominated by their coaches and voted on by the Dispatch sports department.

Jacob Williams, Aitkin sophomore, RB/LB/DB

Named All-District Northeast White and finished with 1,402 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns on 157 carries and finished with four catches for 36 yards. He finished with 38 tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss and one interception.

Damien Bentho, Brainerd senior, RB

Named All-District North Central Red and finished with 1,108 yards and 10 touchdowns on 220 carries. He caught 11 passes for 63 yards.

Dylan Gross, Brainerd junior, LB

Named All-District North Central Red and finished with 73 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, one interception and one pass breakup. He also rushed for 34 yards and four touchdowns on 16 carries.

Eli Hoelz, Brainerd junior, WR

Named All-District North Central Red and finished with 35 catches for 354 yards and two touchdowns. He finished with 41 rushing yards on 13 carries.

Mitch Wind, Brainerd junior, OL/DL

Named All-District North Central Red and blocked for a team that amassed 2,305 total yards including 1,406 rushing yards and 899 passing yards for 27 total touchdowns. He finished with 42 tackles, six tackles for loss, eight sacks, two forced fumbles, one interception, one pick-six and one pass breakup.

Marcello Getty, Brainerd senior, QB

Named All-District North Central Red and finished with 771 passing yards and six touchdowns on 83-of-119 passing. He finished for 89 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 45 carries.

Brainerd's Marcello Getty throws a pass against Buffalo on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

John Hagen, Brainerd junior, DB

Named All-District North Central Red and finished with 43 tackles, four interceptions and nine pass breakups.

Gabe Ridon, Crosby-Ironton junior, RB/LB

Named All-District Northeast Blue and finished with 1,040 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 199 carries. He finished with 44 tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss.

Dylan Klancher, Crosby-Ironton senior, RB/LB

Named All-District Northeast Blue and 2022 All-Star alternate. He finished with 170 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 36 carries. He finished with 40.5 tackles and 13 tackles for loss.

Jacob Millsop, Crosby-Ironton senior, TE/LB/DE

Named All-District Northeast Blue and finished with 10 catches for 215 yards and four touchdowns. He finished with 50.5 tackles, eight tackles for loss and one sack.

Owen Bode, Little Falls senior, WR

Named All-District East Central North and finished with 41 catches for 509 yards and five touchdowns. He finished with 3.5 tackles, three interceptions and one pass breakup.

Grant Loge, Pequot Lakes senior, QB

Named All-District Midwest Red and Midwest Red District Quarterback of the year. He finished with 2,441 yards and 32 touchdowns with six interceptions on 154-of-270 passing. He rushed for four touchdowns.

Cullen Kratochvil, Pequot Lakes senior, TE/LB

Named All-District Midwest Red, Midwest Red District Linebacker of the year and a 2022 All-State. He finished with 25 catches for 444 yards and eight touchdowns. He finished with 50 solo tackles, 66 assists, 13.5 tackles for loss, one sack, three forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, one pass break up and one blocked kick.

Pequot Lakes' Cullen Kratochvil catches a pass against Aitkin on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Pequot Lakes. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

Darby Boelter, Pequot Lakes senior, WR/DB

Named All-District Midwest Red honorable mention and finished with 15 catches for 252 yards and three touchdowns. He rushed for 173 yards and two touchdowns on 40 carries. He finished with 13 solo tackles, 14 assists, one sack, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, four interceptions, one pick-six and one pass breakup. He also returned a kickoff for the touchdown.

Riley Larson, Pequot Lakes senior, WR/DB

Named All-District Midwest Red and Midwest Red District Wide Receiver of the year. He finished with 35 catches for 671 yards and 11 touchdowns. He finished with five solo tackles, 10 assists, one sack, one forced fumble, two interceptions and three pass breakups.

Reese Young, Pierz junior, LB/RB

Named All-District Mid-State Sub 1 and All-Section 6-3A. He finished with 726 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 115 carries. He caught eight passes for 139 yards. He returned a kickoff for a touchdown. He finished with 19 tackles, seven assists, one sack, three fumble recoveries and four pass breakups.

Jacob LeBlanc, Pierz senior, LB/RB

Named All-District Mid-State Sub 1 and All-Section 6-3A. Finished with 965 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on 163 carries. He caught three passes for 18 yards. He finished with 28 tackles, 39 assists and 4.5 sacks.

Pierz's Jacob LeBlanc runs the ball against Morris on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Pierz. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

Kirby Fischer, Pierz senior, RB/LB/K

Named All-District Mid-State Sub 1 and All-Section 6-3A. Finished with 640 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on 123 carries. He caught nine passes for 89 yards and one touchdown. He returned a punt for a touchdown. He finished with 38 tackles, 41 assists, three interceptions, two fumble recoveries and four pass breakups. He kicked 20-of-25 extra points.

Corbin Knapp, Pine River-Backus senior, OT/DT

Named All-Northwest South Subdistrict and Northwest South District Offensive Linemen of the year. He finished with 55.5 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 9.5 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and two pass breakups. He blocked for a team that accumulated 4,190 total yards including 1,705 rushing yards and 1,237 passing yards.

Irvin Tulenchik, Pine River-Backus senior, QB/FS

Named All-Northwest South Subdistrict. He completed 84-for-159 passes (52.8%) for 1,196 yards and 15 touchdowns. He rushed for 300 yards and seven touchdowns on 80 carries. He finished with 29.5 tackles, four tackles for loss, four pass breakups, three interceptions, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble.

Jaden Schulke, Verndale senior, RB/DB

Named All-Nine Man Section 4. He finished with 1,036 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns on 111 carries. He caught 11 passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns. He finished 26.5 tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, one interception and one pass breakup.

Corby Kern, Verndale senior, RB/DB

Named All-Nine Man Section 4. He finished with 760 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns on 141 carries. He finished with 43 solo tackles, 60 assists, 16 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and one interception.

Teshe Loer, Wadena-Deer Creek junior, WR

Named All-District Northwest South, Northwest South District Offensive Player of the year and Northwest South District Receiver of the year. He caught 70 passes for 727 yards and nine touchdowns.

Evan Lunde, Wadena-Deer Creek senior, RB/LB

Named All-District Northwest South and Northwest South District Linebacker of the year. He finished with 836 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on 126 carries. He caught eight passes for 65 yards and a touchdown. He finished with 53 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and one sack.

