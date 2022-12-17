Football: Pequot’s Kratochvil enjoys being an All-Star

Cullen Kratochvil walked through the tunnel of US Bank Stadium to end his high school football career.

The Pequot Lakes senior linebacker and tight end was the only area player named to the Minnesota Football Coaches Association All-Star game held Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Minnesota Vikings stadium.

Kratochvil played linebacker for the North team which lost 29-0.

“It was awesome to play with some of the best players,” Kratochvil said. “It was also my first time playing at (US Bank Stadium) which was pretty cool. It was cool to be around a lot of high-level players and meet some new people. It was a lot more competitive and faster than a normal high school football game.”

It was a special moment for the Kratochvil family as Cullen’s dad Andy Kratochvil played in the All-Star game in 1990 before playing for the Minnesota Gophers.

Kratochvil said his dad didn’t give any advice heading into the game.

“He just told me that it was really fun and I was going to enjoy it,” he said. “There are very few people who have had their dad play in the All-Star game too. So I thought it was awesome.”

Cullen Kratochvil stands in between his dad, Andy, and his high school football football Bill Magunson at the 2022 All-Star at US Bank Stadium. contributed

Pequot Lakes head coach Bill Magnuson was glad to see Kratochvil get a chance to play in the All-Star game.

“It’s an amazing opportunity for not just Cullen, but all those players and coaches,” Magnuson said.

Magnuson serves on the All-Star Selection committee and is the All-Star Game Hospitality chair.

“A lot of people think that because I’m on the committee I get to pick the team, but I don’t,” Magnuson said. “The respect that Cullen gained from the area coaches means a lot to not only Cullen but our coaching staff.”

This season, Kratochvil led the Patriots with 83 total tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, six fumble recoveries, three forced fumbles and one sack. He racked up 217 total defensive points for Pequot.

“Defensively, too, he kind of dominated some games,” Magnuson said. “He just had a great year.”

He was named Midwest Red District Linebacker of the year as well as All-Red District.

“Cullen is a big kid for us,” Magnuson said. “But he was one of the smaller players down there with some of those players. It’s an atmosphere and it was really cool to see him there and be a part of it.”

Cullen Kratochvil

As a tight end, Kratocvhil caught 25 passes for 444 yards and eight touchdowns. He helped the Patriots break all kinds of program offensive records.

He finished his career fourth all-time in school history in receiving yards with 754.

“He was so good defensively that we had to have him out there,” Magnuson said. “Early in the year, we planned breaks for him on offense, but later in the year as teams started focusing on our other receivers, we had this next dimension of Cullen — this big tight end in the middle of our offense. It’s one of the reasons why we were able to break all those records on offense.”

Kratochvil was a three-year varsity player

“You could always tell he was a good player,” Magnuson said. “You kept waiting for him to take that next big step. He did this year with his play as a linebacker and as a wide receiver/tight end for us.”

The Patriots came off a one-win season in 2021 and made the Section 7-3A Final where they lost to Esko 28-19.

“To have a winning season, it was the best way to go out,” Kratochvil said. “We knew we could do it.”

Kratochvil is still undecided about his plans for next year. He said it was nice to represent the lakes area at the All-Star game.

“It’s cool when people ask where you are from and stuff,” he said. “Being the only one from the area was kind of cool.”

CONRAD ENGSTROM may be reached at 218-855-5861 or conrad.engstrom@brainerddispatch.com. Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/the_rad34.

