Read Today's Paper Friday, July 21

Sports Prep

Football: Verndale’s Mahlen to receive Gagliardi Legacy Award

Long-time Verndale Pirates head coach Mike Mahlen is being honored by the Minnesota Chapter of the National Football Foundation.

Verndale football coach talks to a player.
Verndale Pirates head football coach Mike Mahlen talks over a play with quarterback Dilan Orlando Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, during the Section 4, Nine-Man Final at the Fargodome.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Today at 9:20 AM

VERNDALE — Verndale head football coach Mike Mahlen has been named this year’s recipient of the John Gagliardi Legacy Award by the Minnesota Chapter of the National Football Foundation.

Mahlen will be honored during the upcoming Minnesota Football Honors television broadcast. The broadcast date will be announced at a later date on www.minnesotafootballhonors.com .

Minnesota’s winningest football coach has built one of the state's most successful high school football programs. Mahlen, entering his 55th season as Verndale’s head coach, became the first coach in state high school history to win 400 games. Through the 2022 season, Mahlen’s career coaching record sits at 426-128-3. He has led Verndale to two state championships, three runner-up finishes and 17 section championships over the past 54 years.

Mike Mahlen coaches from sidelines.
Verndale head coach Mike Mahlen coaches from the Verndale sideline during a game against Bertha-Hewitt.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

“Mike Mahlen has built one of the most sustainable and successful programs in our state over the past five decades,” Todd Fultz, President of the Minnesota Chapter of the National Football Foundation said. “He has been extremely successful on the field, but the impact he continues to have on the lives of student-athletes is equally special. It is amazing that he has won more than 400 games during his career at the helm of a Nine-Man program. It says so much about his coaching ability, leadership and commitment to developing student-athletes. We’re so excited to recognize him during our Minnesota Foundation Honors broadcast.”

Mahlen was inducted into the Minnesota Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2009. He is a seven-time Section Coach of the Year, 13-time Pheasant Conference Coach of the Year, six-time Northland Conference Coach of the Year and five-time Park Region Conference Coach of the Year. He was also named a finalist for National Coach of the Year by the National High School Coaches Association.

The John Gagliardi Legacy Award honors the late Gagliardi, one of the greatest college football coaches of all time. The former St. John’s head coach made a difference in the lives of many former players, coaches and fans. This annual award carries on his legacy by honoring the top coaches in Minnesota football history.

