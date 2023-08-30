Football: Warriors hope for strong defense and explosive offense in 2023

It’s a season of expectations for the Brainerd Warriors.

Coming off a winning season as a Class 6A school last year, the Warriors moved down to Class 5A this season sharing the section with their district opponents.

Brainerd went undefeated in the North Central Red Subdistrict in 2022. It still wasn’t enough to impress the Class 6A coaches as the Warriors got seeded No. 8 for the playoffs. Brainerd held a 21-16 lead at halftime against top-seeded Stillwater in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs before falling 38-21.

With many returning starters from 2022 and moving back to Section 8-5A, the Warriors hope to take another leap in 2023.

“The one thing we noticed in July when we came together for our team camp was just how much farther ahead we were with our older kids,” Warriors head coach Jason Freed said. “Having our juniors and seniors back on both sides of the ball and that experience makes for an easier transition into the year. Every year, you have to reestablish your foundation and personnel, which we are still figuring out, but we are at the level of what kids know that we can accelerate a lot. What we really have been focused on is the little things.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Freed enters his fourth season as the Warriors head coach. He also serves as the defensive coordinator and it’s that side of the ball where Brainerd returns most of its firepower.

Senior captain and linebacker Dylan Gross was the Warriors’ leading tackler last year. He will miss the start of the season with an injury.

Even with Gross sidelined, senior linebacker DJ Tumpkin recorded 69 tackles last season. Tumpkin tallied seven tackles for loss, four sacks, one forced fumble and two interceptions as well.

Ryan Kennedy is another senior linebacker returner. One of his highlights last year was a 90-yard pick-six against Sartell. Kennedy registered 40 tackles and four tackles for loss last season.

Other linebackers for the Warriors are senior Ben Grams, who grabbed 18 tackles last year, senior Cayden Felske and junior Rowen Plested.

On the defensive line, Mitchell Wind is a senior captain for the Warriors. He recorded a team high with eight sacks to go with 42 tackles and six tackles for loss. Wind also recorded an interception return for a touchdown against Stillwater.

Wind will be joined by senior Matt Teows, junior Tucker Schwartz, senior Jaxon Fasching and junior Shane Carlson on the defensive line.

“Looking at our defense we knew that was going to be a very strong area where we have a lot of kids coming back,” Freed said. “From the defense line to the linebackers to the secondary. Mitch Wind anchors our D-line having played since he was a sophomore. We really like our front seven and we really have had some kids have some great offseasons. We feel we are going to be deep on the defensive line.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In the secondary, the Warriors return all their starters plus add a player who missed all of last season with an injury.

Senior captain Brandon Stark was third on the team last year with 57 tackles. He led the team with 10 pass breakups and recorded a blocked punt on special teams.

Senior John Hagen led the team with four interceptions last season to go with nine pass breakups.

Senior Sean Holbrook played safety and picked off four passes and recorded 35 tackles in 2022.

Junior Chad King recorded 23 tackles and four pass breakups.

Senior Nate Herkenhoff did not play a snap last year due to an injury.

“When you look at the secondary and have guys like Brandon Stark, who has been playing since he was a sophomore, John Hagen started for us last year, Sean Holbrook played for us a lot last year,” Freed said. “Chad King is back and got a ton of experience for us last year as a sophomore. We are excited there because they are just comfortable back there and they have the experience.”

The defense features three of the four captains which Freed says is a good thing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’ll be a blend of leadership at all three levels,” Freed said. “The big thing for our defense is to realize that we are going to be pushed the first three weeks of the season. It’s created a little bit of a sense of urgency with our guys and kept us humble and hungry to be a great defense.”

The offense will be quarterbacked by senior captain Eli Hoelz, who spent the last two years as a wide receiver and backup quarterback to Marcello Getty.

Hoelz finished with a team-leading 354 yards on 35 catches and two touchdowns last year. Brainerd ran some trick plays last year in which Hoelz would throw the ball and he went 4-for-6 for 128 yards and one touchdown through the air.

“He’s a great leader,” Freed said. “He’s got a lot of moxie. I think a lot of that comes from being the point guard on the basketball team and being on the baseball diamond. He’s been exposed to a lot of different competitive experiences and has been a leader in many areas. Eli brings a lot of different intangibles as a quarterback. His knowledge of our offense has helped in his transition back to quarterback. He understands what is happening out on the perimeter while getting integrated in the running game. Some of Eli’s strengths are his feet and his mobility and I think you will see that on the field on Friday nights. We won’t have to change our offense too much. He throws a really nice ball and gets it out quick, so we are excited about what he can do as our quarterback.”

On the ground, the Warriors lost last year’s leading rusher Damien Bentho, who ran for over 1,000 yards. Freed expects multiple guys to get touches in the backfield, including Holbrook who rushed for 140 yards and one touchdown on 17 carries last year.

Seniors Preston Siebolds, Dylan Haar and Andrew Garding and junior Drew Wood are guys who could find their way into the backfield

“Coach (John) Stumpf, our running backs coach, has done a good job with these guys this August and July,” Freed said. “Holbrook will probably be the first guy up and he was Damien’s backup last year and had some really nice runs. Sean is just an overall good football player and has a different running style than Damien. Other than that you can expect to see a lot of guys. One of the things we have tried to do is to make our running backs multi-dimensional and give those guys an opportunity to get on the field in different spots.”

Wide receiver is another position where Freed thinks he has depth. Senior Jake Merseth highlights the returners. He finished with a team-leading four touchdowns last year and caught 23 passes for 291 yards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior Nolan Johnson caught nine passes for 134 yards as a junior. Junior Kade Stengrim played safety last year and moved to wide receiver this year.

Junior Izaac Vanek along with Atreyu Marcelo are other pass catchers for the Warriors.

At tight end, Dilan Sypnieski returns and will play both tight end and on the offensive line. Junior Ty Nelson, who couples as a backup quarterback, will play tight end as will junior Ayden Wheeler-Carranza.

More from Conrad





“We will get the ball spread around a little bit,” Freed said. “We like our receiving corps a lot. We feel like we have a lot of depth and some guys who can do some good things with the football. It’s been fun to watch our offense and defense go at it in practice.”

On the offensive line, Wind anchors that group along with returning starter junior Waylon Larson. Peter Yeager and Carson Faehnrich are both going to be contributors for the Warriors on the offensive line.

“We are still sorting some pieces out on the offensive line,” Freed said. “I really like our offensive line and I think what we are starting to see up front is the comfort with our offense and blocking schemes. Our seniors have been running this offense since they were in ninth grade and there is less teaching the scheme and more making slight adjustments. We feel we have seven to eight guys in that offensive line and we can move some pieces around, but once we find that cohesive group we’ll stick with it.”

Senior Bennett Bernander and sophomore Sawyer Riffle are both returning kickers as is punter Wheeler-Carranza.

“It helps the peace of mind as a coach to know you have those pieces back,” Freed said. “Special teams has been one of our biggest emphasis this year. We’ve spent a lot more time drilling things, so we are more locked in and sound on special teams.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Brainerd opens its season Friday, Sept. 1, on the road against Mahtomedi. The Warriors’ home opener is Friday, Sept. 8, against Elk River. Both Elk River and Mahtomedi reached the Class 5A state semifinals last year, with Elk River being the defending state champion.

“Those teams are going to challenge us from a physicality standpoint which is good,” Freed said. “That’s something we need to be prepared for as we work through the season. It was fun to see our boys rally last year and find some success. When you have the returners we have there are going to be expectations. We talk with our kids a lot that we have to be humble and we have to be hungry and not put things ahead. We know we have expectations. We know we have goals. It’s about how we manage that and continue to get better.”

Warriors roster

Seniors: Eli Hoelz, Sean Holbrook, Nate Herkenhoff, Nolan Johnson, Brandon Stark, Atreyu Marcelo, Isaak Malay, Ben Grams, John Hagen, Andrew Garding, Bennett Bernander, Preston Siebolds, George Campbell, Landon Severson, DJ Tumpkin, Cayden Felske, Riley Johnson, Ryan Kennedy, Dylan Gross, Mason Maske, Mitchell Wind, Peter Yeager, Avery Jordan, Titus Thompson, Jaxon Fasching, Cody Becker, Asher Borle, Dilan Sypnieski, Jake Merseth, Ethan Carlson, Matt Toews, Dylan Haar

Juniors: Kade Stengrim, Ty Nelson, Chad King, Izaac Vanek, Rowen Plested, Beau Erickson, Drew Wood, Dylan Wikoff, Kyler Carlson, Arden Wheler-Carranza, Tucker Schwartz, Hunter Fanjoy, Shane Carlson, Nolan Langerman, Spencer Maske, Cooper Schenck, Adam Johnson, Matt Lekatz, Waylon Larson, Carson Faehnrich, Finnegan Jackman, Jackson DeRosier, Eli Bahma, Jordan Davis, Maverick Badeaux, Matias Ocejo, Owen Cash, Tyson Winterfeld

Sophomores: Sawyer Riffle, Markell Terrell, Peyton Erlandson, Alex Kelm, Bradyn Booth, Kellen Ellingson, Tayton O’Neal, Preston Miller, Jackson Bogart, Nathan McCormick, Cooper Katzenberger, Jason Feigum, Rhett Lemmerhirt, Landon Gangl, Micah Biermaier, Peyton Preiglmeier, Henry Goodwin, Lukas Lind, Jaxon Larson, Matt Simpson, Jayden Barnum, Jackson Barth, Austin Waldvogel, Brayden Anderson, Natan Nybeck, Wyatt Simonet, Wyatt Czeck, Drew Herkenhoff, Noah Smith, Adam Harrington, David Andersen, Jason Fordyce, Deacon Sawyer, Eli DeRosier, Jentsch Mike, Reese Bertram, Daxum Hastings, Madon Means, Emilo Cash, Joseph Loschko, Grant Johnson, Aiden Hernandez, Triston Besett

Warrior schedule

Friday, Sept. 1: at Mahtomedi, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 8: hosts Elk River, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 15: hosts Sartell, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 22: at Moorhead, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 29: hosts Alexandria, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 6: at St. Cloud Tech, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 13: hosts Bemidji, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 18: at St. Francis, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 24: Section 8-5A Opening Round, TBA

Saturday, Oct. 28: Section 8-5A Semifinals, TBA

Friday. Nov. 3: Section 8-5A Final, TBA

Nov. 9-11: Class 5A State Quarterfinals, TBA

Nov. 16-18: Class 5A State Semifinals, TBA

Nov. 24-25: Class 5A Finals, TBA

Warriors football

Jason Freed Kelly Humphrey

Head coach: Jason Freed (4th at Brainerd, 5 at Houston).

2022 finish: 4-0 in North Central Red Subdistrict, 5-4 overall

Career record: 42-33 (.560)

Brainerd record: 10-12 (.455)

Returning starters: Eli Hoelz (QB), Sean Holbrook (RB/DB), Brandon Stark (DB), Chad King (DB), John Hagen (DB), DJ Tumpkin (LB), Dylan Gross (LB), Ryan Kennedy (LB), Mitchell Wind (DL), Dilan Sypnieski (OL/TE), Waylon Larson (OL/DL), Jake Merseth (WR), Kade Stengrim (WR)

2023 captains: Eli Hoelz, Dylan Gross, Mitchell Wind, Brandon Stark

Manager: Mike Rempe, Jonathan Swierkosz

Statistician: Mike Bialka

Assistant coaches: Troy Nelson (OC/QB), Wade Haapajoki (head JV/OL), Curtis Brisk (OL), Jace Marcelo (WR), Logan McElfresh (Strength/Specialists/TE), Colby Ring (OLB) Logan McElfresh (Specialists), John Stumpf (RB/JV), Aron Anderson (DL), Mark Erickson (DL/JV), McKinley Anderson (DB/JV), Mitch Feierabend (LB), Jonathan LeMieur (volunteer/OL), Nick Herriges (volunteer)

CONRAD ENGSTROM may be reached at 218-855-5861 or conrad.engstrom@brainerddispatch.com. Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/the_rad34.