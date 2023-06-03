Football: Year two of Joe Haeg’s fundraiser has big goals

EAST GULL LAKE — Joe Haeg and his band of Merry Warriors are hoping to double down on what they did last year.

In its inaugural season, the Joe Haeg Game Winning Drive Golf Fundraiser raised $30,000 for the Brainerd Warrior football program. The goal is to make that number $60,000 as the group prepares to tee it up again 1 p.m. Friday, June 30, at Cragun’s Legacy Courses.

“We are so excited,” said the current Cleveland Brown offensive lineman. “Everything we did last year was a great starting point. I think looking back at last year’s tournament it turned out a lot better than any of us thought it could turn out when we first started planning. This year, we’ve just brought everything to a higher level. We’ll have nicer gifts for all the participants and just a smoother operation of the entire event. And then, in the end, more money raised for a great cause.”

According to tournament director Jesse Zahn, last year’s funds were used on a wide variety of desperately needed items such as equipment, pads, jerseys and footballs. The inaugural event also saw a stunning turnout of participation with a sold-out event of 144 golfers.

“This year, we’re really honing in on what the Brainerd Warriors football program is all about,” Zahn said. “We were starting to go through the motions last year and this year we are really dialing in on making this a much greater experience for all those who are participating from the players on the course to those that are sponsoring. We’re really trying to make sure the experience is that much greater than it was last year.

“We’re already full on hole sponsors and the playing field is almost full as well.”

The $250 entry fee per person for the 18-hole tournament includes cart and range balls, lunch, complimentary registration bag and gifts and a fundraiser dinner ticket. The format is a four-person scramble with prizes going to the top three teams.

Following golf there will be a silent auction, which will include NFL game tickets, experiences and memorabilia, golf packages, resort packages and more.

New this year will be three hole-in-one prizes. They are $50,000 cash, a Ford F150 XLT, and a pair of Super Bowl tickets.

“This means so much” Haeg said. “When we first started planning this it just seemed so far-fetched that we would be able to give back like we did. Then once we did it with the amount of money we raised it is something we would do every time. Now this is something that is a no question for us. We know we’re doing the right thing. It’s our way of giving back other than just cheering for the team. It’s our way of giving back to a program that has given us so much.

“We’ve taken all the different traits we learned from the football program and not just me with football, but in the business world, as cops, military and whatever it might be. Many generations of young men who have gone through that program are doing great things now.”

Also new this year, the tournament will be held on the new Lehman Legacy. The 18-hole layout designed by major champion winner Tom Lehman.

“The caveat on top of tournament play is what we’re giving back to those who are playing is much nicer," Zahn said. "We’re giving head covers, custom golf towels, Pro V1 golf balls and custom tumblers. We have a ton of giveaways for all of those who are participating. There will also be hole games and prizes like longest drive and closest to the pin.”

The Game Winning Drive group is made up of former Warriors who graduated and played with Haeg. The event, or more specifically the planning of the event, has turned into a guilty pleasure for the North Dakota State University graduate.

“Our meetings are always a good time,” he said. “We’re always giving each other grief. It’s something that’s kind of forgotten about. I’ve always stayed in touch with a lot of my teammates, but every time I talk to any of them now it just has that little bit of a special feel to it. It brings me back to those days in high school and we are playing Sartell or the bus rides down and back from games. It just makes you appreciate what we did and what we were part of more.”

To be a part of that registration can be found at www.gamewinningdrive.org . There are approximately 10 spots still available for golf. The sponsorships are sold out. The deadline to register is Friday, June 16.

JEREMY MILLSOP may be reached at 218-855-5856 or jeremy.millsop@brainerddispatch.com. Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/jeremymillsop.

Joe Haeg Game Winning Drive Golf Fundraise

When: 1 p.m. Friday, June 30

Where: Cragun’s Legacy Courses

For: Proceeds benefit the Brainerd Warrior football program.

How: www.gamewinningdrive.org .

