99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, February 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Girls Basketball: Spuds late basket upends Warriors

The Brainerd Warriors traveled to Moorhead Friday, Feb. 10.

Stadum_Kate.JPG
Kate Stadum
By Dispatch staff report
February 10, 2023 09:33 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

MOORHEAD — A basket with 5.6 seconds remaining turned out to be the difference as the Moorhead Spuds topped the Brainerd Warriors 42-41 in a Section 8-4A matchup Friday, Feb. 10.

The Warriors missed five free throws in the last minute and went 1-6 from the line down the stretch.

Kate Stadum led the Warriors with 11 points and four steals. Mya Tautges added nine rebounds and five points and Ana Bjorklund also scored five points for Brainerd.

Brainerd defeated Moorhead 30-27 on Jan. 3.

Moorhead 22 20 -- 42

Brainerd 22 19 -- 41

MOORHEAD

Hagen 2, Nelson 5, Peterson 3, Redding 3, MacAdams 8, Perry 17, Swanson 4. FG 14-44 (31.8%), FT 7-10 (70%). 3-point 7-20 (35%).

BRAINERD

Ava Loney 2, Kate Stadum 11, Emma Sheflo 2, Mya Tautges 5, Ana Bjorklund 5, Karley Dunham 4, Allison Thomes 4, AJ Johnson 4, Addison Bjorklund 4. FG 14-49 (28.6%), FT 10-22 (45.5 %). 3-point 3-14 (21.4%). Overall: 7-14. Next: hosts Bemidji 7:15 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13.

Related Topics: LOCAL SPORTSBRAINERD WARRIORSGIRLS BASKETBALL
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Easton_Dircks.JPG
Prep
Wrestling: Warriors wrestle to a 3rd-place finish
The Brainerd Warriors competed in the Mound Westonka Invite Friday, Feb. 10.
February 10, 2023 10:08 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
BD-Basketball Graph.jpg
Prep
Area Boys Basketball: Wolverines top Pillager by 10
Four boys basketball teams were in action Friday, Feb. 10.
February 10, 2023 09:50 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
3831518+1122_Pierz-Pioneers-Logo.jpg
Prep
Area Wrestling: Pierz wins 2 to finish 17-3 overall
Pierz competed in the Foley Triangular Friday, Feb. 10.
February 10, 2023 09:46 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Crosby-Ironton bench and coaches cheer a 3-pointer.
Prep
Area Girls Basketball: Oehrlein’s 3 lifts Rangers over Patriots
Eight area girls basketball teams were in action Friday, Feb. 10.
February 10, 2023 09:38 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report