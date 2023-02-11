Girls Basketball: Spuds late basket upends Warriors
The Brainerd Warriors traveled to Moorhead Friday, Feb. 10.
MOORHEAD — A basket with 5.6 seconds remaining turned out to be the difference as the Moorhead Spuds topped the Brainerd Warriors 42-41 in a Section 8-4A matchup Friday, Feb. 10.
The Warriors missed five free throws in the last minute and went 1-6 from the line down the stretch.
Kate Stadum led the Warriors with 11 points and four steals. Mya Tautges added nine rebounds and five points and Ana Bjorklund also scored five points for Brainerd.
Brainerd defeated Moorhead 30-27 on Jan. 3.
Moorhead 22 20 -- 42
Brainerd 22 19 -- 41
MOORHEAD
Hagen 2, Nelson 5, Peterson 3, Redding 3, MacAdams 8, Perry 17, Swanson 4. FG 14-44 (31.8%), FT 7-10 (70%). 3-point 7-20 (35%).
BRAINERD
Ava Loney 2, Kate Stadum 11, Emma Sheflo 2, Mya Tautges 5, Ana Bjorklund 5, Karley Dunham 4, Allison Thomes 4, AJ Johnson 4, Addison Bjorklund 4. FG 14-49 (28.6%), FT 10-22 (45.5 %). 3-point 3-14 (21.4%). Overall: 7-14. Next: hosts Bemidji 7:15 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13.
