Girls Basketball: Spuds late basket upends Warriors

MOORHEAD — A basket with 5.6 seconds remaining turned out to be the difference as the Moorhead Spuds topped the Brainerd Warriors 42-41 in a Section 8-4A matchup Friday, Feb. 10.

The Warriors missed five free throws in the last minute and went 1-6 from the line down the stretch.

Kate Stadum led the Warriors with 11 points and four steals. Mya Tautges added nine rebounds and five points and Ana Bjorklund also scored five points for Brainerd.

Brainerd defeated Moorhead 30-27 on Jan. 3.

Moorhead 22 20 -- 42

Brainerd 22 19 -- 41

MOORHEAD

Hagen 2, Nelson 5, Peterson 3, Redding 3, MacAdams 8, Perry 17, Swanson 4. FG 14-44 (31.8%), FT 7-10 (70%). 3-point 7-20 (35%).

BRAINERD