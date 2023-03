Girls Basketball: 14 players named to All-Area Second Team

Fourteen area players were named to the Brainerd Dispatch All-Area Second Team.

Pillager’s Grace Grimsley leads all Second Teamers in scoring at 14.4 points per game. She also dished 3.3 assists a game to lead the Second Team.

Verndale’s Katie Blaha led the Second Team in rebounding at 8.6 per game.

Brainerd earned two players on the Second Team in Kate Stadum and Karley Dunham. Pillager grabbed three spots on the Second Team. Little Falls got two spots as Wadena-Deer Creek.

Players were nominated by their coaches and voted on by the Dispatch Sports Department.

Teagan Piecek, Aitkin senior, guard

Finished with 273 points (12.4 per game), 113 rebounds (5.1 per game), 29 assists (1.3 per game), 36 steals and 22 blocked shots. She shot 31.8% (93-292) from the field, 30.6% (45-147) from 3-point and 70% (42-60) from the free throw line.

Kate Stadum, Brainerd senior, guard

Finished with 169 points (6.5 per game), 95 rebounds (3.7 per game), 56 assists (2.2 per game) and 34 steals. She shot 26% (61-235) from the field, 20.1% (29-144) from 3-point and 60% (18-30) from the free throw line.

Karley Dunham, Brainerd sophomore, forward

Finished 161 points (6.2 per game), 130 rebounds (5.0 per game), 20 assists (0.8 per game), 10 steals and 13 blocked shots. She shot 34.8% (63-181) from the field and 55.7% (34-61) from the free throw line.

Josie Schaefer, Crosby-Ironton senior, forward

Finished with 149 points (5.0 per game), 120 rebounds (4.1 per game), 37 assists (0.7 per game), 19 steals and 10 blocked shots. She shot 56.2% (59-105) from the field and 63% (29-46) from the free throw line.

Kendal Swantek, Little Falls senior, guard

Finished with 137 points (9.8 per game), 30 rebounds (2.1 per game), 39 assists (2.8 per game) and 34 steals. She shot 39.8% (43-123) from the field, 23.1% (3-13) from 3-point and 51.4% (36-70) from the free throw line.

Sophia Sinclair, Little Falls freshman, guard

Finished with 155 points (9.7 per game), 93 rebounds (5.8 per game), 13 assists, 25 steals and 13 blocked shots. She shot 32.6% (61-187) from the field, 21.1% (16-76) from 3-point and 63% (17-27) from the free throw line.

Grace Grimsley, Pillager senior, guard

Finished with 390 points (14.4 per game), 171 rebounds (6.3 per game), 89 assists (3.3 per game) and 30 steals. She shot 45.8% (137-299) from the field, 23.1% (18-78) from 3-point and 76% (98-129) from the free throw line.

Pillager's Grace Grimsley prepares to shoot the ball Monday, Feb. 27, 2023 against the Osakis Silverstreaks at Pillager High School. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

Jada Loucks, Pillager junior, forward

Finished with 249 points (9.2 per game), 165 rebounds (6.1 per game), 42 assists (1.6 per game), 42 steals and 18 blocked shots. She shot 33.7% (88-261) from the field, 25.2% (36-143) from 3-point and 64.9% (37-57) from the free throw line.

Bailey Schomer, Pillager senior, guard

Finished with 183 points (6.8 per game), 83 rebounds (3.1 per game), 39 assists (1.4 per game) and 24 steals. She shot 38.6% (68-176) from the field, 25.3% (22-87) from 3-point and 78.1% (25-32) from the free throw line.

Hannah Barchus, Pine River-Backus senior, forward

Finished with 324 points (11.6 per game), 76 rebounds (2.7 per game), 30 assists (1.1 per game) and 31 steals. She shot 33% (100-303) from the field, 32.7% (89-272) from 3-point and 74.5% (35-47) from the free throw line.

Lauren Rutten, Staples-Motley junior, guard

Finished with 347 points (12.9 per game), 109 rebounds (4.0 per game) and 53 steals.

Katie Blaha, Verndale junior, forward

Finished with 310 ponts (11.5 per game), 231 rebounds (8.6 per game), 32 assists (1.2 per game) and 35 steals. She shot 36.8% (106-288) from the field, 24.7% (19-77) from 3-point and 65.1% (82-126) from the free throw line.

Montana Carsten, Wadena-Deer Creek sophomore, guard

Finished with 206 points (7.9 per game), 44 rebounds (1.7 per game), 47 assists (1.8 per game) and 34 steals. She shot 32.1% (70-218) from the field, 32.6% (58-178) from 3-point and 50% (8-16) from the free throw line.

Addyson Gravelle, Wadena-Deer Creek sophomore, guard

Finished with 253 points (9.7 per game), 120 rebounds (4.6 per game), 55 assists (2.1 per game) and 24 steals. She shot 38.2% (91-238) from the field, 28.6% (28-98) from 3-point and 66.2% (43-65) from the free throw line.

All Area Top 20’s

Name, School Total

Points

Tori Oehrlein, CI 998

Madison Carsten, WDC 465

Maci Martini, PL 423

Hannah Compton, CI 412

Cate Travis, PRB 401

Grace Grimsley, Pil 390

Kelsi Martini, PL 385

Isabel Larson, PL 384

Juliana Ewald, Pil 365

Lauren Rutten, SM 347

Reagen Ludovissie, Vern 343

Alyssa Sadlovsky, Prz 335

Hannah Barchus, PRB 324

Katie Blaha, Vern 310

Margaret Silgen, CI 294

Teagan Piecek, Ait 273

Ella Kratochvil, PL 271

Livi Lorber, SM 261

Addy Gravelle, WDC 253

Jada Loucks, Pil 249

Points per game

Name, School Average

Tori Oehrlein, CI 31.2

Madison Carsten, WDC 17.9

Juliana Ewald, Pil 15.9

Maci Martini, PL 14.6

Alyssa Sadlovsky, Prz 14.6

Grace Grimsley, Pil 14.4

Cate Travis, PRB 14.3

Hannah Compton, CI 13.7

Kelsi Martini, PL 13.3

Isabel Larson, PL 13.2

Lauren Rutten, SM 12.9

Reagen Ludovissie, Vern 12.7

Teagan Piecek, Ait 12.4

Hannah Barchus, PRB 11.6

Katie Blaha, Vern 11.5

Kendal Swantek, LF 9.8

Addy Gravelle, WDC 9.7

Sophia Sinclair, LF 9.7

Livi Lorber, SM 9.7

Ella Kratochvil, PL 9.3

Rebounds

Name, Schools Total

Tori Oehrlein, CI 460

Payton Gravelle, WDC 316

Livi Lorber, SM 262

Katie Blaha 231

Claire VanRisseghem, LF 218

Ella Kratochvil, PL 182

Ashley Kimman, Prz 173

Grace Grimsley, Pil 171

Jada Loucks, Pil 165

Isabel Larson, PL 160

Mya Tautges, Brd 132

Lauren Schultz, PL 132

Alyssa Sadlovsky, Prz 131

Karley Dunham, Brd 130

Margaret Silgen, CI 130

Maci Martini, PL 128

Emma Skaj, Ait 127

Ashley Robben, SM 125

Malin Youngberg, LF 124

Reagen Ludovissie, Vern 122

Rebounds per game

Name, School Average

Tori Oehrlein, CI 14.4

Payton Gravelle, WDC 12.2

Livi Lorber, SM 9.7

Katie Blaha, Vern 8.6

Claire VanRisseghem, LF 8.4

Ashley Kimman, Prz6.4

Ella Kratochvil, PL 6.3

Grace Grimsley, Pil 6.3

Lauren Schultz, PL 6.3

Malin Youngberg, LF 6.2

Jada Loucks, Pil 6.1

Sophia Sinclair, LF 5.8

Alyssa Sadlovsky, Prz 5.7

Isabel Larson, PL 5.5

Emma Skaj, Ait 5.5

Mya Tautges, Brd 5.3

Teagan Piecek, Ait 5.1

Karley Dunham, Brd 5.0

Ashley Robben, SM 4.6

Reagen Ludovissie, Vern 4.5

Assists

Name, School Total

Tori Oehrlein, CI 205

Isabel Larson, PL 127

Ella Kratochvil, PL 107

Grace Grimsley, Pil 89

Juliana Ewald, Pil 83

Kenna Otte, Prz 79

Reagen Ludovissie, Vern 77

Hannah Compton, CI 76

Kelsi Martini, PL 74

Madison Carsten, WDC 68

Alaura Dahl, PRB 67

Margaret Silgen, CI 64

Ally Pavek, WDC 62

Cate Travis, PRB 57

Kate Stadum, Brd 56

Maci Martini, PL 53

Mya Tautges, Brd 52

Alyssa Sadlovsky, Prz 49

Taylor Johnson, Vern 48

Ella Janzen, Ait 48

Assists per game

Name, School Average

Tori Oehrelin, CI 6.4

Isabel Larson, PL 4.3

Ella Kratochvil, PL 3.7

Juliana Ewald, Pil 3.6

Grace Grimsley, Pil 3.3

Kenna Otte, Prz 3.1

Reagen Ludovissie, Vern 2.9

Kendal Swantek, LF 2.8

Kelsi Martini, PL 2.6

Madison Carsten, WDC 2.6

Hannah Compton, CI 2.5

Alaura Dahl, PRB 2.4

Ally Pavek, WDC 2.4

Kate Stadum, Brd 2.2

Mya Tautges, Brd 2.1

Alyssa Sadlovsky, Prz 2.1

Taylor Johnson, Vern 2.1

Margaret Silgen, CI 2.1

Ella Janzen, Ait 2.0

Cate Travis, PRB 2.0

Steals

Name, School Total

Tori Oehrlein, CI 127

Ella Kratochvil, PL 101

Isabel Larson, PL 89

Maci Martini, PL 88

Juliana Ewald, Pil 87

Cami Anderson, SM 80

Reagen Ludovissie, Vern 78

Claire VanRisseghem, LF 76

Sawyer Tulenchik, PRB 75

Kelsi Martini, PL 71

Alaura Dahl, PRB 66

Taylor Johnson, Vern 65

Ashley Kimman, Prz 64

Cate Travis, PRB 62

Ella Janzen, Ait 56

Hannah Compton, CI 56

Lauren Rutten, SM 53

Ashley Robben, SM 51

Madison Carsten, WDC 50

Alyssa Sadlovsky, Prz 47

Blocked Shots (Minimum of 10)

Name, School Total

Tori Oehrlein, CI 50

Claire VanRisseghem, LF 36

Teagan Piecek, Ait 22

Hannah Compton, CI 21

Malin Youngberg, LF 19

Jada Loucks, Pil 18

Reese Laposky, PL 17

Cate Travis, PRB 17

Ramsey Tulenchik, PRB 17

Mya Tautges, Brd 14

Karley Dunham, Brd 13

Sophia Sinclair, LF 13

Ella Kratochvil, PL 13

Lily Riley, Prz 12

Mimi Bueckers, PRB 12

AJ Johnson, Brd 11

Juliana Ewald, Pil 11

Reagen Ludovissie, Vern 11

Margaret Silgen, CI 10

Payton Gravelle, WDC 10

Samantha Hachey, CI 10

Madison Carsten, WDC 10

Josie Schaefer, CI 10

Field goal percentage

Minimum of 100 attempts

Name, School Percentage

Josie Schaefer, CI 56.2% (59-105)

Tori Oehrlein, CI 55.2% (386-699)

Ella Kratochvil, PL 48.4% (107-221)

Payton Gravelle, WDC 47.6% (80-168)

Grace Grimsley, Pil 45.8% (137-299)

Kelsi Martini, PL 45.6% (125-274)

Hannah Compton, CI 44.6% (150-336)

Mimi Bueckers, PRB 43.0% (52-121)

Maci Martini, PL 42.1% (134-318)

Isabel Larson, PL 40.4% (146-361)

Kendal Swantek, LF 39.8% (49-123)

Reagen Ludovissie, Vern 39.7% (123-310)

Reese Laposky, PL 39.6% (44-111)

Madison Carsten, WDC 39.3% (149-379)

Bailey Schommer, Pil 38.6% (68-176)

Cate Travis, PRB 38.5% (150-390)

Addy Gravelle, WDC 38.2% (91-238)

Sawyer Tulenchik, PRB 38.0% (62-163)

Margaret Silgen, CI 37.5% (106-283)

Juliana Ewald, Pil 37.2% (120-323)

Free throw percentage

Minimum of 50 attempts

Name, School Percentage

Maci Martini, PL 83.1% (59-71)

Madison Carsten, WDC 82.4% (117-142)

Lily Riley, Prz 81.5% (53-65)

Kelsi Martini, PL 77.9% (81-104)

Grace Grimsley, Pil 76% (98-129)

Tori Oehrlein, CI 71% (154-217)

Lauren Schultz, PL 70% (63-90)

Teagan Piecek, Ait 70% (42-60)

Payton Gravelle, WDC 67.9% (72-106)

Reagen Ludovissie, Vern 67.8% (61-90)

Juliana Ewald, Pil 67.2% (80-119)

Addy Gravelle, WDC 66.2% (43-65)

Katie Blaha, Vern 65.1% (82-126)

Jada Loucks, Pil 64.9% (37-57)

Ella Kratochvil, PL 61.4% (54-88)

Sawyer Tulenchik, PRB 60.0% (30-50)

Leah LeBlanc, LF 59.6% (31-52)

Samantha Hachey, CI 58.6% (34-58)

Alyssa Sadlovsky, Prz 57.8% (37-64)

Isabel Larson, PL 57.7% (64-111)

3-point percentage

Minimum of 50 attempts

Name, School Percentage

Kelsi Martini, PL 42.2% (54-128)

Maci Martini, PL 40.9% (96-235)

Hannah Compton, CI 39.8% (82-206)

Tori Oehrlein, CI 35.3% (72-204)

Alyssa Sadlovsky, Prz 33.1% (54-163)

Hannah Barchus, PRB 32.7% (89-272)

Montana Carsten, WDC 32.6% (58-178)

Aaliyah Lewis, PRB 31.9% (23-72)

Juliana Ewald, Pil 31.7% (45-142)

Margaret Silgen, CI 31.4% (55-175)

Cate Travis, PRB 31.1% (57-183)

Reagen Ludovissie, Vern 31.0% (36-116)

Ella Janzen, Ait 30.8% (44-143)

Teagan Piecek, Ait 30.6% (45-147)

Madison Carsten, WDC 29.9% (50-167)

Lily Riley, Prz 28.8% (36-125)

Addy Gravelle, WDC 28.6% (28-98)

Lyndsey Strohmeier, Prz 27.4% (40-146)

Alayna Kavanaugh, Pil 26.3% (15-57)

Bailey Schommer, Pil 25.3% (22-87)

3-pointers made

Name, school total

Maci Martini, PL 96

Hannah Barchus, PRB 89

Hannah Compton, CI 82

Tori Oehrlein, CI 72

Montana Carsten, WDC 58

Cate Travis, PRB 57

Margaret Silgen, CI 55

Kelsi Martini, PL 54

Alyssa Sadlovsky, Prz 54

Madison Carsten, WDC 50

Teagan Piecek, Ait 45

Juliana Ewald, Pil 45

Ella Janzen, Ait 44

Lyndsey Strohmeier, Prz 40

Lily Riley, Prz 36

Jada Loucks, Pil 36

Reagen Ludovissie, Vern 36

Kate Stadum, Brd 29

Isabel Larson, PL 28