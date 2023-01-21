STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Sports | Prep
News reporting
Girls Basketball: Bemidji defends home court against Warriors

The Brainerd Warriors traveled to Bemidji Friday, Jan. 20.

Mya Tautges
Kelly Humphrey
By Dispatch staff report
January 20, 2023
BEMIDJI — Mya Tautges led the Brainerd Warriors with 10 points and six rebounds in a 44-31 loss to Section 8-4A opponent Bemidji Friday, Jan. 20.

Kate Stadum and Addison Bjorklund each added five points for the Warriors.

Bemidji 18 26 -- 44

Brainerd 14 17 -- 31

BEMIDJI

Brynn Peterson 2, Josey Lavalley 6, Clara Bieber 4, Katelyn Milbrandt 4, Elizabeth Bolte 12, Gracee Bieber 9, Loudmya Vincent 7. FG 14-38 (36.8%), FT 9-15 (60%). 3-point 7-16 (43.8%).

BRAINERD

Kate Stadum 5, Kylee Soens 4, Mya Tautges 10, Ana Bjorklund 1, Karley Dunham 3, AJ Johnson 3, Addison Bjorklund 5. FG 12-47 (25.5%), FT 4-7 (57.1%). 3-point 3-18 (16.7%). Overall: 4-10. Next: at Willmar 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24.

