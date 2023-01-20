Girls Basketball: Big second half powers Cardinals past Warriors

BRAINERD — Kate Stadum led the Brainerd Warriors in their 70-40 Central Lakes Conference loss to the Alexandria Cardinals Thursday, Jan. 19.

The game was tied 26-26 at half before Alexandria outscored Brainerd 44-14 in the second half.

Brook Sanberg and AJ Johnson each added six points for the 4-9 Warriors.

Alexandria 26 44 — 70

Brainerd 26 14 — 40

ALEXANDRIA

Ella Steussy 4, Hadley Thul 13, Morgan Seesz 6, Chloe Scholl 13, MaCee Linow 14, Allie Haabala 11, Kate Hennessy 4, McKinley Hoelscher 5. FG 29-56 (51.8%), FT 5-9 (55.6%). 3-point 7-22 (31.8%).

BRAINERD