99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, January 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Girls Basketball: Brainerd area team wins tourney

Brainerd area seventh-graders competed in a girls basketball tournament.

youth girls basketball players
The team of Bethany Black Lance, left, Macy Castle, Azil Pulak and Ava Swanson won the Midwest 3-on-3 Tournament Dec. 28 in Maple Grove.
Contributed photo
January 16, 2023 05:59 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BRAINERD — Brainerd area girls seventh-graders won the Midwest 3-on-3 “A” division girls basketball tournament Dec. 28, in Maple Grove.

The team of Bethany Black Lance, Macy Castle, Azil Pulak and Ava Swanson went undefeated in the tournament and beat a team from Wayzata 41-15 in the title game.

Related Topics: LOCAL SPORTSGIRLS BASKETBALL
What To Read Next
BD-Alpine Graph.jpg
Prep
Alpine Skiing: Mount Ski Gull team collects 3 1sts
Mount Ski Gull Alpine team competed at Mont Du Lac.
January 16, 2023 05:22 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Basketball player shoots the ball. Defense tries to block.
Prep
Boys Basketball: Skippers sail past Warriors 80-73
Brainerd hosts Minnetonka Saturday, Jan. 14
January 15, 2023 07:13 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
Swimmer in the pool competing.
Prep
Boys Swimming and Diving: Warriors dominate early and often to win True Team
The Brainerd Warriors hosted the Section 8-2A True Team meet Saturday, Jan. 14.
January 15, 2023 06:40 PM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
Crosby-Ironton logo
Prep
Area Boys Basketball: Rangers hang on to top Agates
Crosby-Ironton hosts Two Harbors Saturday, Jan. 14
January 15, 2023 01:44 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report