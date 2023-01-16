Girls Basketball: Brainerd area team wins tourney
Brainerd area seventh-graders competed in a girls basketball tournament.
BRAINERD — Brainerd area girls seventh-graders won the Midwest 3-on-3 “A” division girls basketball tournament Dec. 28, in Maple Grove.
The team of Bethany Black Lance, Macy Castle, Azil Pulak and Ava Swanson went undefeated in the tournament and beat a team from Wayzata 41-15 in the title game.
