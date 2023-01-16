Girls Basketball: Brainerd area team wins tourney

The team of Bethany Black Lance, Macy Castle, Azil Pulak and Ava Swanson went undefeated in the tournament and beat a team from Wayzata 41-15 in the title game.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.