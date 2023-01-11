99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
Girls Basketball: Brainerd hit with loss from Crush

The Brainerd Warriors hosted the St. Cloud Crush Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Mya Tautges
Mya Tautges
Kelly Humphrey
By Dispatch staff report
January 10, 2023
BRAINERD — Mya Tautges tallied 14 points for the Brainerd Warriors in a 57-50 Central Lakes Conference loss to the St. Cloud Crush Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Emma Sheflo came off the bench to score nine points and AJ Johnson collected nine rebounds to go with five points for Brainerd.

St. Cloud 35 22 -- 57

Brainerd 27 23 -- 50

ST. CLOUD

Elise Hausmann 3, Jayna Benson 25, Abby Brown 19, Maddie Nefs 1, Camryn Kenning 9. FG 18-44 (40.9%), FT 15-24 (62.5%). 3-point 6-18 (33.3%).

BRAINERD

Kate Stadum 8, Kylee Soens 2, Emma Sheflo 9, Mya Tautges 14, Brook Sandberg 5, Karley Dunham 7, AJ Johnson 5. FG 17-53 (32.1%), FT 11-18 (61.1%). 3-point 5-20 (25 %). Conference: 2-2. Overall: 4-5. Next: at Sartell 7:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
