Girls Basketball: Brainerd hit with loss from Crush
The Brainerd Warriors hosted the St. Cloud Crush Tuesday, Jan. 10.
BRAINERD — Mya Tautges tallied 14 points for the Brainerd Warriors in a 57-50 Central Lakes Conference loss to the St. Cloud Crush Tuesday, Jan. 10.
Emma Sheflo came off the bench to score nine points and AJ Johnson collected nine rebounds to go with five points for Brainerd.
St. Cloud 35 22 -- 57
Brainerd 27 23 -- 50
ST. CLOUD
Elise Hausmann 3, Jayna Benson 25, Abby Brown 19, Maddie Nefs 1, Camryn Kenning 9. FG 18-44 (40.9%), FT 15-24 (62.5%). 3-point 6-18 (33.3%).
BRAINERD
Kate Stadum 8, Kylee Soens 2, Emma Sheflo 9, Mya Tautges 14, Brook Sandberg 5, Karley Dunham 7, AJ Johnson 5. FG 17-53 (32.1%), FT 11-18 (61.1%). 3-point 5-20 (25 %). Conference: 2-2. Overall: 4-5. Next: at Sartell 7:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13.
