Sports
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Girls Basketball: Brainerd rallies to beat Rocori

The Brainerd Warriors faced Rocori in Cold Spring Monday, Jan. 30.

Mya Tautges
Mya Tautges
Kelly Humphrey
By Dispatch staff report
January 30, 2023 08:46 PM
COLD SPRING — Mya Tautges exploded for 21 points as she led a second-half charge for the Brainerd Warriors in a 59-43 Central Lakes Conference victory over the Rocori Spartans Monday, Jan. 30.

Brainerd trailed by four at half, but then outscored the Spartans 34-14 in the second half.

Karley Dunham added 14 points and Kate Stadum collected eight points, seven rebounds and three assists for Brainerd.

Rocori 29 14 -- 43

Brainerd 25 34 -- 59

ROCORI

Jada Bierschbach 14, Amber Field 11, Morgan Stang 5, Kate Van Erp 5, Jordyn Wild 3, Jenna Boos 5. FG 15-44 (34.1%), FT 6-10 (60%). 3-point 7-19 (36.8%).

BRAINERD

Ava Loney 3, Kate Stadum 8, Kylee Soens 2, Emma Sheflo 2, Mya Tautges 21, Ana Bjorklund 5, Karley Dunham 14, Allison Thomes 2, Addison Bjorklund 2. FG 24-62 (38.7%), FT 6-7 (85.7%). 3-point 5-15 (33.3%). Conference: 3-5. Overall: 6-11. Next: at Sauk Rapids 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2.

