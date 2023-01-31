Girls Basketball: Brainerd rallies to beat Rocori
The Brainerd Warriors faced Rocori in Cold Spring Monday, Jan. 30.
We are part of The Trust Project.
COLD SPRING — Mya Tautges exploded for 21 points as she led a second-half charge for the Brainerd Warriors in a 59-43 Central Lakes Conference victory over the Rocori Spartans Monday, Jan. 30.
Brainerd trailed by four at half, but then outscored the Spartans 34-14 in the second half.
Karley Dunham added 14 points and Kate Stadum collected eight points, seven rebounds and three assists for Brainerd.
Rocori 29 14 -- 43
Brainerd 25 34 -- 59
ROCORI
Jada Bierschbach 14, Amber Field 11, Morgan Stang 5, Kate Van Erp 5, Jordyn Wild 3, Jenna Boos 5. FG 15-44 (34.1%), FT 6-10 (60%). 3-point 7-19 (36.8%).
BRAINERD
Ava Loney 3, Kate Stadum 8, Kylee Soens 2, Emma Sheflo 2, Mya Tautges 21, Ana Bjorklund 5, Karley Dunham 14, Allison Thomes 2, Addison Bjorklund 2. FG 24-62 (38.7%), FT 6-7 (85.7%). 3-point 5-15 (33.3%). Conference: 3-5. Overall: 6-11. Next: at Sauk Rapids 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2.
Four boys basketball teams were in action Monday, Jan. 30.
Brainerd hosts Alpine Ski Invite at Mount Ski Gull Jan. 30
Three area girls basketball teams were in action Monday, Jan. 30.
The Brainerd Warriors' Parker Tatge was a CLC Performer.