Girls Basketball: Brainerd stifles Otters for win
The Brainerd Warriors traveled to Fergus Falls Tuesday, Dec. 20.
FERGUS FALLS — Mya Tautges and Karley Dunham both tallied 10 points to lead the Brainerd Warriors to a 43-38 Central Lakes Conference victory over Fergus Falls Tuesday, Dec. 20.
Kate Stadum pulled down nine boards to go with four points and Emma Sheflo scored eight points for the Warriors.
Fergus Falls 19 19 -- 38
Brainerd 20 23 -- 43
FERGUS FALLS
Julia Hajicek 2, Karley Braeger 6, Bella Anderson 2, Brynn Sternberg 7, Cyntheya Lockett 17, Karyssa Eberle 4. FG 14-48 (29.2%), FT 7-12 (58.3%). 3-point 3-17 (17.6%).
BRAINERD
Kate Stadum 4, Kylee Soens 1, Emma Sheflo 8, Mya Tautges 10, Ana Bjorklund 3, Karley Dunham 10, Addison Bjorklund 7. FG 18-44 (40.9%), FT 5-8 (62.5%). 3-point 2-11 (18.2%). Conference: 2-1. Overall: 3-2. Next: hosts Bemidji 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22.
