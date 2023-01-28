Girls Basketball: Dunham’s free throw downs Bluejackets
The Brainerd Warriors traveled to Cambridge Friday, Jan. 27.
We are part of The Trust Project.
CAMBRIDGE — Karley Dunham hit a free throw with 1.8 seconds remaining to top off a Brainerd Warrior comeback in a 45-44 non-conference victory over the Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets Friday, Jan. 27.
Dunham finished with nine points to lead the Warriors. She added five rebounds. Anna Bjorklund added seven points and Kate Stadum scored six.
Mya Tautges finished with five points, five rebounds and four steals for the Warriors who improved to 5-11 overall.
Cambridge 24 20 -- 44
Brainerd 15 30 -- 45
CAMBRIDGE
Haylie Jerde 10, Evelyn Wiltrout 12, Bre Knight 12, Croix Vavra 6, Maraya Wiltrout 4. FG 14-44 (31.8%), FT 14-17 (82.4%). 3-point 2-10 (20%).
BRAINERD
Ava Loney 5, Kate Stadum 6, Kylee Soens 3, Mya Tautges 5, Ana Bjorklund 7, Brook Sandberg 1, Karley Dunham 9, Allison Thomes 4, Addison Bjorklund 5. FG 16-47 (34%), FT 9-14 (64.3%). 3-point 4-21 (19%). Overall: 5-11. Next: at Rocori 7:15 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30.
The Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors traveled to Rogers Friday, Jan. 27.
The Northern Lakes Lightning traveled to Breckenridge Friday, Jan. 27.
Five area boys basketball teams were in action Friday, Jan. 27.