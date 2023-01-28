STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Girls Basketball: Dunham’s free throw downs Bluejackets

The Brainerd Warriors traveled to Cambridge Friday, Jan. 27.

Kelly Humphrey
By Dispatch staff report
January 27, 2023 09:06 PM
CAMBRIDGE — Karley Dunham hit a free throw with 1.8 seconds remaining to top off a Brainerd Warrior comeback in a 45-44 non-conference victory over the Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets Friday, Jan. 27.

Dunham finished with nine points to lead the Warriors. She added five rebounds. Anna Bjorklund added seven points and Kate Stadum scored six.

Mya Tautges finished with five points, five rebounds and four steals for the Warriors who improved to 5-11 overall.

Cambridge 24 20 -- 44

Brainerd 15 30 -- 45

CAMBRIDGE

Haylie Jerde 10, Evelyn Wiltrout 12, Bre Knight 12, Croix Vavra 6, Maraya Wiltrout 4. FG 14-44 (31.8%), FT 14-17 (82.4%). 3-point 2-10 (20%).

BRAINERD

Ava Loney 5, Kate Stadum 6, Kylee Soens 3, Mya Tautges 5, Ana Bjorklund 7, Brook Sandberg 1, Karley Dunham 9, Allison Thomes 4, Addison Bjorklund 5. FG 16-47 (34%), FT 9-14 (64.3%). 3-point 4-21 (19%). Overall: 5-11. Next: at Rocori 7:15 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30.

