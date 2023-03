ELK RIVER — Kate Stadum tallied six points and three assists as the No. 6 seeded Brainerd Warriors fell to the No. 3 seeded Elk River Elks 81-30 in the Section 8-4A Quarterfinals Thursday, March 2.

Nine different Warriors scored as they finished the season with a record of 9-17.

Elk River 45 36 — 81

Brainerd 9 21 — 30

ELK RIVER

Britta Demas 12, Mialyn Hidde 7, Jordan Langehn 20, Natalie Murphy 10, Carlee Weicht 12, Ella Johnson 7, Kayla Christy 11, Claire Van Thomme 2. FG 31-57 (54.4%), FT 12-19 (63.2%). 3-point 7-15 (46.7%).

BRAINERD