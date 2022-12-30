Girls Basketball: Elks create pressure to top Warriors

BRAINERD — Brainerd Warriors head girls’ tennis coach Lisa Salo always says pressure is a privilege.

Well, Salo’s athletes never had to face the full-court pressure of the Elk River Elks.

The 5-3 Elks forced 33 Brainerd Warrior turnovers and turned those into 28 points leading to a 64-20 victory Thursday, Dec. 29, in a Section 8-4A matchup.

“It’s still early in the season and we’re trying to find our identity on defense so right now we’re trying to crank up the pressure a little bit and take the initiative and make teams respond to what we’re doing as opposed to being reactive and just kind of sitting back,” Elk River head coach Ryan Mynahan said. “I thought our girls did a nice job of covering each other’s backs and taking risks at the right time and we got some steals off of that.”

The Warriors attempted just 25 field goals and made just six compared to Elk River, which shot 43.9% (25-57) from the field and 35.7% (5-14) from 3-point.

It was a slow tumble that turned into a boil as Brainerd kept things close at 11-7 for the first eight minutes. The rest of the time, it was all Elks.

“They’re a really good team,” Warriors head coach Troy Nelson said. “They put a lot of pressure on you. They’re fast out of their rotations, and again, it’s a learning experience for us. You don’t like these kinds of learning experiences, but this is the kind of team we’re going to see when we hit playoffs in March. We have to take this today and learn from it and get better.

“I thought we handled things a little bit better than when we played Rogers. The score might not show it, but I thought the first eight minutes we handled it. It wasn’t pretty, but we handled it when things were going bad. We kept doing our things. Things went bad the rest of the way and we didn’t handle it as well and that’s all we talked about at halftime was handle and heart. Handle the pressure and grow from it and fight through it.”

Elk River started the game on a 6-0 with all three baskets coming after Brainerd turnovers.

Emma Scheflo scored all four of her points early and got a basket from Kylee Soens and a free throw from Addison Bjorklund to keep Brainerd close.

After Bjorklund’s free throw, however, the Elks went on a 26-4 run. Point guard Britta Demer scored 11 of her game-high 17 points in the first half. Ella Johnson scored eight of her 12 points in the opening frame and Jordan Langbehn, who finished with 12, scored seven first-half points.

“We have fantastic talent and we have girls who are not selfish,” Mynahan said. “They’re willing to distribute to each other and they’re willing to make the extra pass to get a teammate a better shot.”

Brainerd committed 19 turnovers in the first half and Elk River scored 20 points off of those. Brainerd committed just 14 second-half turnovers and Elk River got eight points off those before running time hit.

“Whenever we can get a bucket before the defense is set, that’s option A and our girls know that,” Mynahan said. “We work a lot on just making sure we have the right space in practice and making sure that if we get a steal we get the ball to the middle of the court and make sure we have our wings wide and then attack the hoop. We always want to play downhill when given the opportunity and I think we did that today.”

Along with the turnovers, Elk River also outrebounded Brainerd 33-24. Mya Tautges, Karley Dunham and Elianna Riley led the Warriors with four rebounds each.

Brainerd will hope to rebound when it hosts another Section 8-4A opponent in Moorhead 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3.

“We practice this every day and we practice pressure ourselves every day, but it’s different when you get in a game,” Nelson said. “It’s a different level of intensity sometimes. It’s just making sure we lift that intensity in practice and try to show it so we can make ourselves comfortable when we’re uncomfortable.”

Brainerd's Ana Bjorklund takes the ball up the court against Elk River on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Brainerd High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

Elk River 37 27 -- 64

Brainerd 11 9 -- 20

ELK RIVER

Britta Demer 17, Mikalyn Hidde 1, Lilly Osterman 11, Jordan Langbehn 12, Carlee Weicht, Ella Johnson 12, Kayla Christy 8. FG 25-57 (43.9%), FT 9-17 (52.9%). 3-point 5-14 (35.7%).

BRAINERD

Kylee Soens 4, Emma Sheflo 4, Alyssa Schommer 2, Karley Dunham 4, AJ Johnson 2, Addison Bjorklund 4. FG 6-25 (24%), FT 8-15 (53.3%). 3-point 0-3 (0%). Overall: 3-3. Next: Brainerd hosts Moorhead 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3.

JEREMY MILLSOP may be reached at 218-855-5856 or jeremy.millsop@brainerddispatch.com. Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/jeremymillsop.