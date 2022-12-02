Girls Basketball: Hot shooting helps Warriors get past Willmar

BRAINERD — After not making a 3-pointer in their first game against Buffalo Tuesday, Nov. 29, the Brainerd Warriors went 6-of-12 from downtown in a 54-45 Central Lakes Conference win over Willmar Thursday, Dec. 1.

Kate Stadum led the Warriors in scoring with 20 points as the only player in double figures. She rained down five 3-pointers, including her first four attempts.

“A lot of it was my confidence,” Stadum said. “I’ve been a little sick and I just had to get back to my game.”

Brainerd started the game on a 13-5 run before a Willmar timeout. Stadum scored nine of the first 13 points for Brainerd, all 3-pointers.

“I was just trying not to think about it,” Stadum said of the 3-pointers. “I love playing at home. It is just so much different than playing away.”

Stadum made her fourth 3 out of the timeout which sparked another Warrior run. Brainerd took a 24-10 lead after an Addison Bjorklund bucket to force another Willmar timeout.

Bjorklund finished with nine points. Mya Tautges added eight.

The Warriors had their largest lead at 27-11 after a Brook Sundberg 3-pointer. The Cardinals responded with a 6-0 run in the last 2:33 to cut the Brainerd lead to 10 at the half.

“It’s always going to come down to defense for us this year,” Warriors head coach Troy Nelson said. “If we play good defense, we are going to be in games and have a chance. Our defense makes our offense and we had a lot of transition offense in that first half. We got out and ran a little bit. I thought we played good defense until about the last minute and a half.”

Brainerd's Kylee Soens steals the ball from Willmar's Deshawna Hodges on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Brainerd High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

In the second half, Willmar closed the Warriors’ lead to 31-25. Brainerd responded with an 8-0 run which was capped by a Stadum layup.

“We see it every day in practice,” Nelson said of Stadum. “She hasn’t been feeling good and didn’t have her legs under her Tuesday. Today she was feeling better and brought that energy. She hit some big 3s for us and she can do that to open up other things for us.”

Brainerd stretched its lead to 18 after an Ava Loney basket with seven minutes left.

Brainerd held a 38 to 27 advantage in rebounds. Karley Dunham led the charge on the boards with 10. Bjorklund chipped in eight boards.

“We are a tall and long team,” Nelson said. “We are going to be longer than almost every team we play. We have to out-rebound teams. We are not a great shooting team, so we have to get those rebounds and those offensive rebounds for putbacks.”

Willmar was led by Zoe Schroeder with 12 points and Telilie Lange added nine.

The Brainerd defense held Willmar to 35.8% from the field including 20% from 3-point.

“We were just talking a lot of being in our gaps,” Stadum said of the defensive success. “We were getting a lot of boards and playing well together.”

The Warriors finish their opening week with a Section 8-4A against Rogers Friday, Dec. 2.

“I told the kids to get home and get some sleep,” Nelson said. “I think the big thing is we have to clean up the little things. We didn’t do any big things, bad today. We just have to get better at the little things and trust our teammates.”

Willmar 17 28 — 45

Brainerd 27 27 — 54

WILLMAR

Brielle Ogdahl 7, Maycee Gustafson , Telilie Lange 9, Allie Rosendahl 5, Zoe Schroeder 12, Deshawna Hodges 6, Kenedee Salonek 6. FG 19-53 (35.8%), FT 2-7 (28.6%). 3-point 5-25 (20%).

BRAINERD

Ava Loney 4, Kate Stadum 20, Emma Sheflo 6, Mya Tautges 8, Brook Sandberg 3, Karley Dunham 4, Addison Bjorklund 9. FG 23-48 (47.9%), FT 2-4 (50%). 3-point 6-12 (50%).

Warriors 54, Willmar 45

Key: Quick start leads Warriors to victory

Conference: Brd 1-0, W 0-1.

Overall: Brd 2-0, W 0-1.

Next: Brainerd at Rogers 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2.

CONRAD ENGSTROM may be reached at 218-855-5861 or conrad.engstrom@brainerddispatch.com. Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/the_rad34.

