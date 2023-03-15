Girls Basketball: Oehrlein named All-State, Larson All-State Honorable Mention

Crosby-Ironton’s freshman Tori Oehrlein was named to the Class 2A All-State Team selected by the Minnesota Girls Basketball Coaches Association.

Oehrlein led the Rangers to the Class 2A State Tournament and averaged 31.5 points, 14.4 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 4.1 steals a game on 56.3% shooting.

Pequot Lakes’ junior Isabel Larson was named to the Class 2A All-State Honorable Mention Team.

Larson averaged 13.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 3.1 steals while shooting 41% from the field.