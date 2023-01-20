Girls Basketball: Patriots swarm Rangers in win, Oehrlein reaches milestone in loss

PEQUOT LAKES — Turnovers plagued the Crosby-Ironton Rangers Thursday, Jan. 19.

The Pequot Lakes Patriots forced C-I into 17 second-half turnovers and held the Rangers to 12 second-half points to pull away with a 63-38 Central Lakes Conference and Section 7-2A win.

Kelsi Martini led the way for the ninth-ranked Patriots with 21 points, including four 3-pointers. Maci Martini recorded 14 points and Isabel Larson added 13 for Pequot.

Tori Oehrlein led all scorers with 23 points for the Rangers. With her sixth-point Thursday, Oehrlein became the all-time leading scorer in Crosby-Ironton girls’ basketball history with 1,649 points. She surpassed Nicole Hills, who graduated from C-I in 1993.

“It took her 62 games to get the record which is something you expect out of a sophomore, junior, senior, and she did it as a seventh-, eighth- and ninth-grader,” C-I head coach Pete Vukelich said. “It’s something that’s pretty remarkable and a fantastic accomplishment.”

Pequot Lakes used its 1-2-2 zone to force the Rangers into 26 turnovers total.

“Everything goes around Oehrlein,” Lempola said. “We just needed to find her and locate her. They played her a lot in the paint and we just had to collapse when she would get it and force some of their other players to make some plays.

“(The zone) is kind of our bread and butter, so you try to stick with it and just be diverse and switch things up just in case they make a run.”

The Patriots jumped to a 23-11 lead which forced Vukelich to call a timeout. The Rangers responded with an 11-0 run.

“I think we were just attacking zone,” Vukelich said. “It’s a 1-2-2 zone. I feel like we were playing pretty passive to start and didn’t come out aggressive like we did against Cloquet or (Duluth) Marshall. I think we finally got aggressive and were moving the ball better.”

The Patriots ended the first half on a 10-2 run before an Oehrlein layup at the buzzer made it 33-26 into the break.

Pequot capitalized on all the C-I miscues in the second half and stretched its lead to 49-32 with seven minutes left.

“The three things we wanted to do at the start of the game was take care of the ball, box out on defense and reverse the ball on offense,” Vukelich said. “I feel like we failed at all three, especially the turnovers. I think we just need to get this metal block out of our heads that we can play with this time. We just seem to beat ourselves a lot.”

The Patriots then went on a 14-2 run highlighted by two Kelsi Martini 3-pointers.

“She’s been incredible,” Lempola said of Kelsi Martini. “She continues to hit big ones for us and daggers really. She’s been outstanding this whole year.”

C-I shot 37.5% from the field and went 1-for-18 from 3-point. Pequot made 37.9% of its shots from the field, but was 13-18 from the free throw line.

The win moves Pequot Lakes to 9-1. The Patriots only loss is to Albany who is ranked third in Class 2A.

C-I moves to 9-4 and hosts Holdingford Saturday, Jan. 21. Pequot is home again Friday, Jan. 20, against Section 7-2A opponent Rock Ridge.

“We just try to build one game at a time,” Lempola said. “With the snow, we are going to be playing a lot here, but we want to be playing our best ball in February and I think we are well on our way in that.”

Crosby-Ironton 26 12 — 38

Pequot Lakes 33 30 — 63

CROSBY-IRONTON

Josie Schaefer 2, Hannah Compton 6, Brynn Hollenhorst 2, Margaret Silgen 3, Samatha Hachey 2, Tori Oehrlein 23. FG 18-48 (37.5%), FT 1-4 (25%). 3-point 1-18 (5.6%).

PEQUOT LAKES

Kaitlyn Geschwill 2, Ella Kratochvil 8, Isabel Larson 13, Kelsi Martini 21, Maci Martini 14, Lauren Schultz 5. FG 22-58 (37.9%), FT 13-18 (72.2%). 3-point 6-19 (31.6%).

CONRAD ENGSTROM may be reached at 218-855-5861 or conrad.engstrom@brainerddispatch.com. Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/the_rad34.

