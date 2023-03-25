Girls Basketball: Pequot Lakes, C-I and WDC dominate All-Area First Team

A dream season for Crosby-Ironton, which led it to the Class 2A State tournament for the first time since 2004, earned the Rangers three spots on the Brainerd Dispatch All-Area First Team.

C-I freshman Tori Oehrlein led the area in points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocked shots to earn All-Area Player of the Year for a third straight season. C-I senior Hannah Compton, who transferred from Legacy Christian Academy, was a nice running mate for Oehrlein and shot 39.8% from 3-point range, which was third-best in the area.

Wadena-Deer Creek made a surprise run to the Section 8-2A Final as an 11-seed to earn two players on the All-Area First Team.

WDC senior Madison Carsten was second to Oehrlein in scoring at 17.9 points a game. WDC eighth-grader Payton Gravelle was second to Oehrlein in rebounding at 12.2 rebounds a game.

Pequot Lakes lost to C-I in the Section 7-2A Finals and earned three players to the All-Area First Team.

Pequot junior Kelsi Martini led the area in 3-point percentage at 42.2%. Pequot senior Maci Martini led the area in 3-pointers made with 96. She also shot 40.9% from 3-point and led the area in free throw shooting at 83.1%.

Pequot junior Isabel Larson was named All-State Honorable Mention for Class 2A.

Brainerd, Pierz, Pillager and Pine River-Backus all were represented on the All-Area First Team.

Players are nominated by their coaches and voted on by the Dispatch sports department.

Mya Tautges, Brainerd sophomore, guard

Finished with 174 points (7.0 per game), 132 rebounds (5.3 per game), 52 assists (2.1 per game), 36 steals and 14 blocked shots. She shot 36.4% (67-184) from the field, 30.9% (17-55) from 3-point and 50% (23-46) from the free throw line.

Brainerd's Mya Tautges holds the ball against Sauk Rapids on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Brainerd High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

Tori Oehrlein, Crosby-Ironton freshman, guard

Finished with 998 points (31.2 per game), 460 rebounds (14.4 per game), 205 assists (6.4 per game), 127 steals and 50 blocked shots. She shot 55.2% (386-699) from the field, 35.3% (72-204) from 3-point and 71% (154-217) from the free throw line.

Hannah Compton, Crosby-Ironton senior, guard

Finished with 412 points (13.7 per game), 104 rebounds (3.6 per game), 76 assists (2.5 per game), 56 steals and 21 blocked shots. She shot 44.6% (150-336) from the field, 39.8% (82-206) from 3-point and 83.3% (30-36) from the free throw line.

Margaret Silgen, Crosby-Ironton junior, guard

Finished with 294 points (9.2 per game), 130 rebounds (4.2 per game), 64 assists (2.1 per game), 42 steals and 10 blocked shots. She shot 37.5% (106-283) from the field, 31.4% (55-175) from 3-point and 52.9% (18-34) from the free throw line.

Maci Martini, Pequot Lakes senior, guard

Finished with 423 points (14.8 per game), 128 rebounds (4.4 per game), 53 assists (1.8 per game) and 88 steals. She shot 42.1% (134-318) from the field, 40.9% (96-235) from 3-point and 83.1% (59-71) from the free throw line.

Pequot Lakes' Maci Martini goes for a shot vs Crosby-Ironton girls basketball Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at Pequot Lakes High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

Kelsi Martini, Pequot Lakes junior, guard

Finished with 385 points (13.3 per game), 121 rebounds (4.1 per game), 74 assists (2.6 per game) and 71 steals. She shot 45.6% (125-274) from the field, 42.2% (54-128) from 3-point and 77.9% (81-104) from the free throw line.

Isabel Larson, Pequot Lakes junior, guard

Finished with 384 points (13.2 per game), 160 rebounds (5.5 per game), 127 assists (4.4 per game) and 89 steals. She shot 40.4% (146-361) from the field, 27% (27-100) from 3-point and 57.7% (64-111) from the free throw line.

Alyssa Sadlovsky, Pierz junior, guard

Finished with 335 points (14.6 per game), 131 rebounds (5.7 per game), 49 assists (2.1 per game) and 47 steals. She shot 37.2% (122-328) from the field, 33.1% (54-163) from 3-point and 57.8% (37-64) from the free throw line.

Juliana Ewald, Pillager senior, guard

Finished with 365 points (15.9 per game), 100 rebounds (4.3 per game), 83 assists (3.6 per game), 87 steals and 11 blocked shots. She shot 37.2% (120-323) from the field, 31.7% (45-142) from 3-point and 67.2% (80-119) from the free throw line.

Cate Travis, Pine River-Backus senior, guard

Finished with 401 points (14.3 per game), 110 rebounds (3.9 per game), 57 assists (2.0 per game), 62 steals and 17 blocked shots. She shot 38.5% (150-390) from the field, 31.1% (57-183) from 3-point and 50.6% (44-87) from the free throw line.

Madison Carsten, Wadena-Deer Creek senior, guard

Finished with 465 points (17.9 per game), 101 rebounds (3.9 per game), 68 assists (2.6 per game), 50 steals and 10 blocked shots. She shot 39.3% (149-379) from the field, 29.9% (50-167) and 82.4% (117-142) from the free throw line.

Wadena-Deer Creek's Madison Carsten goes up for a basket against the Thief River Falls Prowlers Wednesday, March 8, 2023, during the Section 8-2A Semifinals at Detroit Lakes High School. Grace Gallant / Timeless Takes By Grace

Payton Gravelle, Wadena-Deer Creek eighth-grader, forward

Finished with 237 points (9.1 per game), 316 rebounds (12.2 per game), 28 assists (1.1 per game), 19 steals and 10 blocked shots. She shot 47.6% (80-168) from the field, 33% (5-15) from 3-point and 67.9% (72-106) from the free throw line.