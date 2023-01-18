Girls Basketball: Perham secures win over Warriors
The Brainerd Warriors traveled to Perham Tuesday, Jan. 17.
PERHAM — Emma Sheflo and Mya Tautges each scored 10 points to lead the Brainerd Warriors in a 72-58 non-conference loss to the Perham Yellowjackets Tuesday, Jan. 17.
Tautges added nine rebounds for the Warriors and Kylee Soens scored eight points.
Perham 33 39 -- 72
Brainerd 21 37 -- 58
PERHAM
Mya Morris 15, Cora Grismer 4, Kaia Anderson 12, Greta Raser 2, Kennedy Pilgrim 10, Olivia Pilgrim 7, Kaia Starzl 2, Willow Thiel 18, Cate Diggins 8. FG 25-63 (39.7%), FT 15-20 (75%). 3-point 7-24 (29.2%).
BRAINERD
Kate Stadum 7, Kylee Soens 8, Emma Sheflo 10, Mya Tautges 10, Ana Bjorklund 3, Brook Sandberg 5, Karley Dunham 7, AJ Johnson 6, Addison Bjorklund 2. FG 19-49 (38.8%), FT 15-23 (65.2%). 3-point 5-13 (38.5%). Overall: 4-8. Next: hosts Alexandria 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19.
